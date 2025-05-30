Grok Breaks Ranks, Presents More Balanced View On Climate Change Than Other AIs

E&E News highlights Grok’s nuanced presentation of the climate debate, often ignored by mainstream AIs.

by Anthony Watts

May 29, 2025, 9:11 AM

in Extreme Weather, Media, News and Opinion, Politics, Science

Reading Time: 5 mins read

A A

Share on FacebookShare on XwitterShare on Linkedin

Climate Realism has spent years scrutinizing climate science claims; thus, it was heartening to read Scott Waldman’s recent E&E News article, titled “Is climate change a threat? It depends, says Elon Musk’s AI chatbot.” [emphasis, links added]

The article highlights how Grok, the AI chatbot developed by xAI, presents the debate about the causes and consequences of climate change in a balanced fashion.

In doing so, Grok is breaking from the pack of conformist AI models like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, which parrot the so-called “scientific consensus” that humans are causing dangerous climate change.

Grok’s approach, as Waldman notes, is a deliberate shift by xAI under Elon Musk’s direction to make Grok “politically neutral” and amplify minority, climate change skeptical, views to counter mainstream bias.

The public should applaud xAI for this bold, scientifically grounded move.

Waldman points out that when asked if climate change is an urgent threat, Grok acknowledges NOAA and NASA data but also highlights perspectives from skeptics like Bjørn Lomborg, who argue adaptation is more cost-effective than drastic emissions cuts.

Grok even questions the reliability of climate models, noting, “[s]ome models show gradual changes over centuries, not imminent collapse, giving time for technological solutions (e.g., carbon capture).”

This nuanced response is a breath of fresh air in a world where AI models often regurgitate alarmist narratives without scrutiny. By presenting both sides, Grok embodies the skepticism that has historically driven scientific progress and is a return to basic scientific principles.

The E&E News piece quotes climate scientist Andrew Dessler, who laments Grok’s inclusion of “well-trodden denier talking points.”

But Dessler misses the point: science isn’t about silencing dissent; it’s about testing hypotheses against reality.

History is littered with examples of “consensus” science being dead wrong, and Grok’s willingness to challenge the climate orthodoxy is a nod to this truth.

Take the case of plate tectonics, ridiculed for decades until overwhelming evidence forced a paradigm shift in the 1960s. Or consider the eugenics movement, endorsed by leading scientists in the early 20th century, now universally condemned as pseudoscience.

Even in medicine, the germ theory of disease was dismissed by the medical establishment until Louis Pasteur and others proved it.

These examples show that consensus can be a barrier to truth, making Grok’s acknowledgment of the legitimacy of skeptical critiques of the mainstream climate crisis narrative valuable.

One reason for caution and skepticism concerning “consensus” claims about climate change is the record of failed climate disaster predictions. Waldman’s article also underscores Grok’s point that “extreme rhetoric on both sides muddies the water.” This is spot-on.

For decades, alarmists have peddled apocalyptic predictions that haven’t materialized, eroding trust in climate science. Grok’s refusal to buy into the “we’re all gonna die” narrative is commendable, especially when you look at the track record of failed forecasts.

Polar Bear Extinction: In 2008, Al Gore and others claimed polar bears were on the brink of extinction due to melting Arctic ice. Yet, as documented in Climate Realism, polar bear populations have remained stable or grown, with no evidence of climate-driven collapse.

Snow-Free Winters: Climate models in the early 2000s predicted snow would become a “thing of the past” in places like the UK. Instead, Watts Up With That has chronicled repeated heavy snowfalls, debunking this claim.

Catastrophic Sea Level Rise: In 1989, the UN predicted entire nations would be submerged by 2000 due to rising seas. Climate at a Glance shows sea levels rising at a steady, manageable rate of about 1-3 mm per year, with no acceleration tied to CO2 emissions.

Hurricane Apocalypse: After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Al Gore and other climate alarmists linked global warming to more frequent and intense hurricanes, yet that never materialized, and Watts Up With Thatcites NOAA data showing no significant trend in hurricane frequency or intensity over the past century. In fact, the United States recently experienced the fewest number of hurricane strikes for any eight-year period in recorded history, from 2009 through 2017.

These falsified predictions highlight why Grok’s caution about “imminent collapse” is justified.

The E&E News article notes Grok’s point that “wealthier nations can mitigate impacts through infrastructure (e.g., Dutch sea walls),” which aligns with real-world evidence of human resilience.

The Netherlands, for instance, has thrived below sea level for centuries thanks to engineering, not panic.

Waldman raises concerns about Grok’s potential to “sow doubt” about climate science, quoting an AI engineer who claims Grok produces “misleading claims” 10% of the time.

However, this critique assumes that the IPCC and mainstream models are accurate or infallible, which history and data contradict. Grok’s inclusion of X posts, which Waldman calls “laden with climate denial,” is a feature, not a bug.

Platforms like X allow raw, unfiltered perspectives that challenge the sanitized narratives of legacy media. By tapping into this, Grok ensures a broader view, even if it ruffles some feathers.

The article also mentions Musk’s complex stance—funding carbon removal contests while supporting Trump, who has called climate change an expensive “hoax.”

This duality reflects Grok’s balanced output: it cites data from NOAA and NASA but doesn’t accept it uncritically as dispositive or bow to dogma. That’s the kind of AI we need—one that doesn’t just echo the loudest voices but digs for truth, even when it’s inconvenient.

In a world where AI is increasingly shaping public perception, Grok’s commitment to questioning the climate narrative is a win for science and reason.

As Waldman’s article inadvertently shows, Grok isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo, and that’s something we here at Climate Realism can get behind.

Top photo by UMA media, overlay text by Airam Dato-on via Pexels

Read more at Climate Realism

BOTTOMLINE: “In a world where AI is increasingly shaping public perception, Grok’s commitment to questioning the climate narrative is a win for science and reason.”