GUEST VIEW: Unleashing American Energy: EPA’s WOTUS overhaul signals a win for oil and gas operators

By

Guest View

November 21, 2025

In a bold move that could turbocharge U.S. energy production, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dropped a proposed revision to the “waters of the United States” (WOTUS) definition on November 17, 2025. This is in direct response to the Supreme Court’s 2023 Sackett v. EPA ruling, stripping away regulatory overreach that has strangled development for years. For the oil and natural gas industry, this proposal isn’t about rolling back protections. it’s about restoring common sense, slashing red tape, and paving the way for the energy abundance America desperately needs.

At its core, the Clean Water Act’s WOTUS framework dictates where federal oversight kicks in for activities like dredging, filling, or discharging near waterways. Past iterations ballooned into a nightmare of vague “significant nexus” tests, ensnaring everything from seasonal streams to remote wetlands in endless permitting battles. The new proposal dials it back to essentials: jurisdiction over traditional navigable waters (think major rivers and coastal seas), their impoundments, and “relatively permanent” tributaries, those with steady flow year-round or at least through the wet season, backed by beds and banks. Lakes and ponds get similar treatment, qualifying only if they maintain that reliable hydrology and link up continuously to bigger waters.

Wetlands, often the thorniest issue for operators, see the biggest clarity boost. No more fuzzy “adjacency,” now it’s strictly about a “continuous surface connection,” meaning the wetland must physically touch a jurisdictional water and hold surface water (not just soggy soil) through the wet season, year after year, barring extreme droughts. Ephemeral trickles that pop up only after rain? Out. Groundwater, including those pesky agricultural tile drains? Fully excluded. Ditches dug in dry land, even roadside ones? Non-jurisdictional, unless they’re carved into wetlands or relocating a tributary. And prior converted croplands, those old farm plots turned wetlands, stay off the hook unless abandoned for five years and reverted.

This isn’t pulled from thin air; it’s grounded in tools like the Antecedent Precipitation Index and USGS data to pinpoint wet seasons regionally, ensuring decisions aren’t one-size-fits-all. The agencies even nod to real-world lags, like how it takes time for water tables to rise, inviting public input on tweaks.

For U.S. oil and natural gas operators, this is a game-changer. Picture the Permian Basin or Bakken Formation: vast swaths dotted with intermittent draws and playas that previous rules treated like sacred rivers, triggering Section 404 permits under the U.S. Army Corps that could drag on for years and cost millions in mitigation. Now, with ephemeral features sidelined and groundwater off-limits, operators can overcome those hurdles for well pads, access roads, and seismic surveys. Pipelines, vital for transporting crude and natural gas to refineries and export terminals, stand to benefit hugely from the ditch exclusion. No longer will every scraped channel in arid scrubland demand a full jurisdictional review; instead, a streamlined Approved Jurisdictional Determination (AJD) could greenlight projects faster.

Quantify the upside: The 2023 rule already pared back some oversight post-Sackett, but this proposal sharpens it further, potentially slashing permitting timelines by 30-50% in high-impact states like Texas and North Dakota, based on historical U.S. Army Corps data. That’s not just efficiency, it’s jobs and energy security. A single midstream pipeline can employ thousands during construction, and with LNG demand surging globally, fewer delays mean more molecules to Europe and Asia, bolstering energy security amid geopolitical tensions. Industry watchers like Americans for Prosperity are already cheering, calling it a “foundational” step toward permit reform and “energy abundance.” These changes prioritize cooperative federalism, letting states like Oklahoma or Pennsylvania tighten local rules if they choose, without federal micromanagement.

Of course, the devil’s in the details. The agencies admit Streamflow Duration Assessment Methods (SDAMs) aren’t perfect for pinning down “relatively permanent” flow, so field crews will still lean on a mix of satellite imagery, historical gauges, and boots-on-the-ground checks. And while the rule gives explicit direction on waste treatment system exemptions (with a nod to pre-1972 setups), previously excluded systems could flip back into play, a wrinkle for legacy sites. Mosaic wetlands in places like Alaska’s permafrost zones get dissected component-by-component, which might ease some Arctic exploration but invite disputes over boundaries.

From an oil and gas lens, this proposal embodies the Trump administration’s “Powering the Great American Comeback” ethos: protect what’s truly navigable, unleash what’s productive. It could unlock billions in investments, all while maintaining core Clean Water Act guardrails. But it’s a proposal, with public comments open until early 2026. Operators, landowners, and energy allies: this is our shot to weigh in, refine the edges, and lock in a durable framework that fuels prosperity without the pendulum swings of endless litigation.

