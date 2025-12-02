The Word Merchant

Ronald Stein
11h

Newsom remains unaware that the demand by humanity for more than 6,000 products and transportation fuels is the only reason for using that black tar commonly referred to as crude oil!

To stop climate change, Newsom wants to stop the world!

Ceasing the use of products and transportation fuels is the only known way to reduce the worlds' usage of crude oil.

The global population has surged from 1 to over 8 billion in less than 200 years. This growth has been supported by the dramatic increase in the number of products and transportation fuels made from oil, and food production made possible by synthetic fertilizers, all of which did not exist before the 1800’s, just a few hundred years ago.

Newsom remains oblivious to the fact that wind turbines and solar panels can ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any products for the 8 billion on this planet.

Without a replacement for that black tar commonly referred to as crude oil, he wants the world to go back to the 1800’s by reducing the world’s product usage, which translates to promoting the reduction in the number and size of hospitals, airports, and militaries around the world.

While California Governor Newsom remains oblivious to all the above, he wants to run for President of the United States !

jim
4h

"self-inflicted"... do a spellcheck

