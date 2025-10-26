View in browser

DAVID BLACKMON

OCT 24

∙

PAID

Whoa. In one of her long-running series of Fox News interview last night, this one with Jesse Watters, AG Pam Bondi says Nancy Pelosi has been ordered to preserve her emails and is under investigation for doxxing and inciting violence against ICE officers.

Take a look:

Transcript:

You cannot disclose the identity of a federal agent, where they live, anything that could harm them. Pritzker, same ballgame with him. And you know, Pelosi got a letter today from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. So did Brooke Jenkins, that DA in San Francisco. We told them, preserve your e-mails, preserve everything you have on this topic, because if you are telling people to arrest our ICE officers, our federal agents, you cannot do that. You’re impeding an investigation, and we will charge them. If they think I won’t, they have not met me, because we will charged them if are violating the law. We will protect our federal agents. They’re out there working nonstop. You are showing right now during a shutdown. These people are out there, working to keep Californians safe, yet you’ve got Pelosi out there saying to obstruct their investigation, you can’t do it. And we’re going to investigate her now, as well as that D.A.

[End]

Somebody’s gonna have to make a run over to the liquor store today to get San Fran Nan another half-gallon of Smirnoff to deal with this new development.

To be serious: This stuff is getting very, very real now.

It is time for serious people in Washington and around the country to start giving real thought to how a national divorce between Red parts of the country and Blue parts of it might work. I say that because that is increasingly looking like the only real alternative to the kinetic civil war the Democrat party has been actively trying to foment for the last 16 years now. The trouble is, a peaceful national divorce would require good-faith negotiations to be conducted by leaders of two major factions which increasingly occupy two separate worlds.

Besides, the Democrats long ago abandoned any pretense of engaging in good faith negotiations, and it’s hard to see who among them might lead any such effort now.

Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries? A pair of sad, bumbling circus clowns.

Gavin Newsom and J.P. Pritzker? A pair of prominent governors using the same language used by Democrat governors in the South in 1861 designed to justify and foment a national uprising.

How about Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg? A pair of former rising stars whose lights are blinking out.

What about the new Democrat “rising stars” like Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill? A pair of psychopaths with a habit of freezing like deer in the headlights.

Even if the Democrats had responsible and reputable leaders to negotiate any such agreement for a peaceful national accommodation, the frightening reality is that their increasingly violent woke voter base is now so hopelessly brainwashed that it could never approve any proposal. These are people whose vocabulary no longer includes the word “compromise,” assuming it ever did.

Peace-loving people can no longer live with these woke lunatics, but finding some way to live separately from the societal madness they create appears increasingly unlikely, perhaps impossible, as their irresponsible Democrat mayors, governors, and members of congress continue egging them on and blasting them with rancid, hate-filled propaganda.

I wasn’t alive in 1861, but I feel increasingly certain it must have all felt an awful lot like things feel today.

That is all.