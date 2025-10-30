The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rooster Crows's avatar
Rooster Crows
6h

Politico is the biggest bunch of left leaning idiots I've ever come across. They act as if their "report" is unbiased while calling others biased due to their previously published beliefs. Good grief. What a bunch of hypocrits!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture