DAVID BLACKMON

SEP 30

This bit of long overdue news broke just a few minutes ago, as reported by the good folks at Watts Up With That on X:

Full Text:

After years of aggressive climate activism, Dr. Michael Mann has resigned from his role as the University of Pennsylvania’s first Vice Provost for Climate Science, Policy, and Action. The move came after his partisan social media posts, including a controversial comment about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, clashed with Penn’s new policy of institutional neutrality. Mann himself admitted that his advocacy work conflicted with the nonpartisan demands of the position, leading him to step down.

This isn’t the first time Mann’s behavior has caused issues. Famous for his “hockey stick” graph, which downplayed historical climate variations, Mann has long blurred the lines between science and politics. He routinely labeled critics as “deniers” and pursued high-profile lawsuits against those who questioned his work, including a drawn-out defamation case against writer Mark Steyn that ended in embarrassment for him.

The irony is palpable: the man who spent decades accusing others of undermining science has been tripped up by his own inability to remain neutral. Penn’s neutrality policy, aimed at fostering open debate rather than pushing agendas, proved to be Mann’s undoing. He couldn’t separate his activism from his administrative duties, highlighting a broader problem in climate science where advocacy often overshadows objective inquiry.