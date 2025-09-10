How A Single Global Number Props Up The Climate ‘Crisis’ Story

Data tweaks, sparse observations, and overhyped metrics keep the climate doom narrative alive despite countervailing data.

by Dr. Matthew Wielicki

September 09, 2025, 12:56 PM

in Energy, Extreme Weather, News and Opinion, Politics, Science

Reading Time: 3 mins read

1

The climate crisis lobby needs one thing to be unquestioned. A precise global mean temperature that marches upward without doubt. It is the cornerstone. Without it, the rest collapses. [emphasis, links added]

Disaster counts do not save the story. Deaths from climate and weather have fallen dramatically over the past century. If the disasters and the deaths do not deliver the crisis, the movement must lean on a global number that looks clean and certain.

If you’ve followed my work, you know I don’t treat “global” metrics like Global Mean Temperature or Global Mean Sea Level as scientifically decisive. They’re convenient for headlines, not for understanding a wildly heterogeneous planet.

I’ve shown why those single numbers rest on sparse observations stitched together with infilling, extrapolation, and model-heavy adjustments—and why the apparent precision (down to hundredths) is a marketing mirage, not a measurement.

But if we’re forced to play this global game, let’s expose its rigged mechanics.

What Zeke Is Selling This Week

Zeke Hausfather’s latest at Climate Brink argues that adjustments and homogenization are modest and often cool raw data.

Global raw temperature records (GHCNv4 unadjusted combined with SST raw fields) compared with homogenized data (GHCNv4 adjusted combined with ERSSTv5). Source: The raw temperature deal

He leans on comparisons to neighboring stations and on the idea that climate is spatially correlated, so a station that jumps away from its neighbors likely has a non-climatic break that should be corrected.

On paper, that sounds neat. However, in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, it was a mirage, because the neighbors often were not there.

And Then There Are The Oceans

Uncertainty is concentrated over the oceans, which cover most of the planet.

Pre-satellite sea surface temperatures came from buckets and engine intakes along shipping lanes. Choices made in those sparse regions steer the global line.

That is why I keep reminding readers that a single global sea level and a single global temperature are mathematical conveniences. They ride on large corrections and editorial decisions.

Why Does A Payments Company Need A Climate Lead?

One more question for readers. Why does Stripe need a climate lead at all? Why does a financial middleman require a permanent voice whose job depends on keeping a crisis alive?

If you want the longer answer, read Climate Lockdowns and think about the power that comes from deciding your ability to process payments in the name of planetary safety.

Note: Stripe is the payment processor for Substack and my subscription revenue… at least for now.

Why This Illusion Matters

Thin networks + long-range smoothing + competing ocean tweaks = a metric unfit for trillion-dollar decisions.

It’s the same scam with global sea level: Local tide gauges get stitched with satellite handoffs that mysteriously step trends upward. Different data, identical pattern of “adjusting reality” to fit the narrative.

Read rest at Irrational Fear

Irrational Fear is written by climatologist Dr. Matthew Wielicki and is reader-supported. Subscribe to get all that as well as access to over 380 unique articles that challenge the climate crisis narrative with observational data and expert analysis.