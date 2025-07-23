The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Odom's avatar
Keith Odom
2h

It's funny how much time and energy are spent on figuring out the best names for things. A lot of money is riding on this. And therefore a lot of politics. And a lot of kowtowing to politicians... and lots of arm-twisting. So names mean a lot. I think the under-the-surface substance matters even more. Call if whatever you like, but we must deal with climate-change somehow. Our very lives depend on it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture