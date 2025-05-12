How Biden’s ‘Clean Energy’ Blitz Turned Into A Rushed, Regulatory Trainwreck

Biden’s mad dash for ‘net-zero’ emissions meant cutting corners and ignoring norms.

by Thomas Richard

May 12, 2025, 10:37 AM

in Energy, Health, News and Opinion, Politics, Waste and Fraud

A A

Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

On Jan. 20, President Trump ordered a pause in federal leasing and permitting of offshore wind plants. In mid-April, he halted construction of the Empire Wind installation off the coast of Long Island, a relief to many in the local fishing and hospitality industries. [emphasis, links added]

He also ordered a leasing and permitting review of all 11 offshore wind projects approved during the Biden years.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said that Empire Wind’s approval “was rushed through by the prior administration without sufficient analysis or consultation among the relevant agencies as relates to the potential effects from the project.”

There was a lot of that going around. Offshore wind was a centerpiece of the Biden administration’s mad dash for “clean energy” and “net-zero” emissions.

The administration acted as though it had this one shot — a limited window in which to throw up as many wind installations as it could.

As it turns out, that was true enough. But in the meantime, there were toes to step on and corners to cut.

Just up the coast from Empire Wind is the South Fork Wind installation off Rhode Island. The Biden Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) folks didn’t exactly endear themselves to the locals.

Protect the Public’s Trust obtained a letter sent to BOEM in November 2022 by a coalition of local townships, Indian tribes, historic preservation groups, and others. “We have NEVER seen a more dysfunctional process,” it said.

The ‘permitting review has become a theater of the absurd.’

As part of the permitting process, the Interior Department is required to comply with the National Historic Preservation Act, to assess the effects of federal projects on historic properties, including those of cultural significance to Native Americans.

BOEM officials told attorneys for the locals that they “don’t have time to comply with the National Historic Preservation Act.”

An appeal to the federal advisory council tasked with oversight of compliance with that act got them nowhere. As the letter to BOEM said, the “permitting review has become a theater of the absurd.”

Biden’s BOEM team even managed to anger the National Marine FisheriesService (NMFS), a sister federal agency charged with assessing the significant impacts of offshore construction on sea life and habitat.

The Fisheries Service complained that it had been given a construction and operation plan for a major wind project just four days before construction was scheduled to begin, calling it “an unreasonable timeline for review and comment.”

But the BOEM team was in a hurry and wasn’t about to let such niceties as allowing its federal colleagues time to do their jobs stand in the way.

[…snip…]

Ironically, at the same time BOEM was granting wind project exemptions from financial assurance requirements, it was also changing these rules for oil drilling in the Gulf of [America] in ways destined to drive small, independent producers from the market.

They were picking winners and losers in the energy industry.

Now we learn that it wasn’t just Vineyard Wind that was winning. In late spring 2024, the administration finalized rules to expand the project’s sweetheart deal to all offshore wind installations. It was just a few weeks later that one of Vineyard Wind’s turbine blades failed.

Read full post at The Federalist

BOTTOMLINE: “They were picking winners and losers in the energy industry.”