How China Hijacked America’s Climate Fears

A WORKER CLEARS A CONVEYER BELT USED TO TRANSPORT COAL IN DATONG, CHINA, IN NOVEMBER 2015. (GREG BAKER/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

In its quest to corner energy supply chains, China is bankrolling climate advocacy groups to weaken the U.S. from within.

By Doomberg

08.04.25 — Tech and Business

The Doomberg team—which writes under a pen name—offers a skeptical, shrewd, and often humorous take on energy and finance policies around the world. Visit Doomberg’s website, where a version of this piece was originally published under the headline “Hoodwinked.”

“I’d rather betray the world than let the world betray me.” —Cao Cao

On June 25, U.S. senator Ted Cruz chaired a remarkable Senate subcommittee hearing. The focus was on allegations that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) financially supports climate activists to hinder American energy development. Cruz did not mince words as he outlined what he and fellow Republicans view as the CCP’s three-part strategy to weaken its primary geopolitical rival:

First, foreign money from entities tied to the Chinese Communist Party flows into the United States to bankroll climate advocacy groups who litigate against American energy. Second, activist lawyers flood our courts with lawsuits designed not to win policy debates but to bankrupt energy producers and to dismantle energy infrastructure through sheer attrition. Third, the judiciary itself is being quietly captured and brainwashed as left-wing nonprofits host closed-door trainings that indoctrinate judges to adopt the ideological goals of the climate lawfare machine.

For evidence, Cruz pointed to cash outlays at a nonprofit called Energy Foundation China (EFC), based in San Francisco. According to its website, EFC has disbursed over $500 million to more than 4,000 climate-related projects. Its CEO and president, Ji Zou, is based in Beijing and has a background consistent with strong CCP affiliation. For example, he was a “key member of the Chinese climate negotiation team leading up to the Paris Agreement,” according to his online bio.

READ

Who Is Helped By the Sanctions Against China? China

Democrats, for their part, accused Cruz of promoting conspiracy theories, dismissing established science, and turning a blind eye to the influence of hydrocarbon industry money in Washington. Rather than address or deny concerns about Chinese influence, they directed their remarks and structured their witness testimony around the financial risks posed by climate change.

In our own experience, Cruz’s views are universally held by industry insiders, as they are rarely expressed in public. Navigating global regulatory and political landscapes is challenging enough, and outspokenness is seldom seen as adding value for shareholders. Prudent execution in playing the hand they’ve been given is the preferred path. Few doubt who is behind much of the funding of the climate lawfare nexus, but there is simply no upside in directly engaging on the issue, which is why so few executives do it.

Conspiracy theory or not, it is indisputable which country has reaped the most benefit from the West’s climate-driven self-impalement. While China has cornered the supply chains critical to the West’s renewable energy ambitions, it has simultaneously indulged in coal consumption—by far the dirtiest and most carbon-intensive hydrocarbon—at a staggering scale, and now consumes 56 percent of world output.

(SOURCE: STATISTICAL REVIEW OF WORLD ENERGY)

The scale and significance of China’s coal advantage is often underestimated by Western geopolitical analysts, especially those in the Washington establishment who perennially push for military confrontation. While the West argues over how many solar panels and wind turbines it should be forcing onto its own creaking grids (all made in China, of course), the CCP is busy building its manufacturing and military might. The numbers are astonishing and should give pause to those agitating for war in Asia. Let’s take a cold, hard look.

Far from being ready to go to war with China, the U.S. and its allies need to recede from provoking global conflicts, develop their own energy resources, and build up defenses.

When a single country’s coal consumption accounts for 15 percent of the world’s total energy supply, it gains the ability to generate enormous amounts of electricity. Today, China operates the largest—and arguably the most technologically advanced—power grid on the planet. While the United States has struggled for decades to meaningfully expand its electricity generation, China has surpassed it by a wide margin in a trend that shows little sign of reversing.

(SOURCE: STATISTICAL REVIEW OF WORLD ENERGY)

Armed with vast quantities of cheap, coal-derived energy, China long ago made the strategic decision to dominate global steel production. Although it ranks only a respectable third in iron ore output, the world’s top two ore producers—Australia and Brazil—are more than willing to supply China with as much ore as it can consume. Combined with a mix of domestically sourced and imported coking coal, this has enabled China to outproduce every other nation by a wide margin, beating U.S. steel output nearly 13-fold in 2024.

(SOURCE: WORLD STEEL ASSOCIATION)

With abundant steel and the world’s largest manufacturing base, China is well-positioned to field and equip the largest active-duty military in the world. While precise figures are difficult to verify, the authoritative Military Balance report from the International Institute for Strategic Studies estimated that as of 2024, the People’s Liberation Army consisted of: “total active-duty personnel, 2,035,000; Army, 965,000; Navy, 252,000; Air Force, 403,000; Rocket Force, 120,000; Strategic Support Force, 145,000; Joint Logistic Support Force, 150,000; paramilitary People’s Armed Police, 500,000; and People’s Liberation Army reserves, estimated 510,000. Because of the institute’s longtime attention to the subject, and lacking specifics from Beijing, many foreign observers use these estimates when addressing the size of the Chinese military.”

According to similar assessments, China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran collectively maintain nearly 5.3 million active-duty military personnel prepared for conflict. The U.S. maintains 1.3 million.

For decades, the tip of the U.S. geopolitical spear has been its dominant Navy—a proud force capable of projecting military power to nearly every corner of the globe. China, recognizing its historical weakness, has invested heavily to close the gap. A sobering report from the U.S. Congressional Research Service, published in April, underscores the extent of this shift:

China’s navy is, by far, the largest of any country in East Asia, and. . . sometime between 2015 and 2020 [it] surpassed the U.S. Navy in numbers of battle force ships (meaning the types of ships that count toward the quoted size of the U.S. Navy). . . . DOD states [that China’s navy] “is the largest navy in the world with a battle force of over 370 platforms [i.e., ships], including major surface combatants, submarines, ocean-going amphibious ships, mine warfare ships, aircraft carriers, and fleet auxiliaries.” . . . . The U.S. Navy, by comparison, included 296 battle force ships as of September 30, 2024, and the Navy’s FY2025 budget submission projects that the Navy will include 294 battle force ships by the end of FY2030. U.S. military officials and other observers are expressing concern or alarm regarding the pace of China’s naval shipbuilding effort, the capacity of China’s shipbuilding industry compared with the capacity of the U.S. shipbuilding industry, and trend lines regarding the relative sizes and capabilities of China’s navy and the U.S. Navy.

Beyond traditional measures of military strength, modern warfare is evolving in ways that increasingly favor China. As the war between Russia and Ukraine has vividly demonstrated, the ability to produce not only missiles, but also drones, at scale has become a decisive factor. In both categories, China holds a clear advantage, with its dominance in drone production posing a particular challenge for Western military planners.

Recognizing the reality that Western leaders have ceded so much geopolitical power to their enemies in the name of climate change—the impacts of which have been purposely exaggerated in a knowing campaign of deception fueled by dirty money funneled to Western elites—is jarring to internalize. That doesn’t make it less true, or less of an issue to address with a high degree of urgency. Far from being ready to go to war with China, the U.S. and its allies need to recede from provoking global conflicts, develop their own energy resources, and build up defenses. Senator Cruz’s hearing on China’s climate strategy is but the tip of an ominous iceberg, one that won’t melt anytime soon.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story had a graph titled “Coal Consumption: China vs. the U.S.,” however the graph depicts coal consumption between China and all other countries. This title has been updated. The Free Press regrets the error.