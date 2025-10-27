How Climate Dogma Is Keeping The World’s Poor In The Dark

Climate alarmists are bad for the developing world.

by Patrick Keeney

October 27, 2025, 1:55 PM

in Energy, Health, Money & Finance, News and Opinion, Politics

Reading Time: 5 mins read

A A

0

Among all the discussions about climate change, one aspect of the debate gets far too little attention: the moral and practical costs that climate alarmism places on the developing world. [emphasis, links added]

For those in the West, energy is so plentiful that it’s almost invisible. We flick a switch, start a car, or refrigerate food without considering the miracle of power that makes it all possible.

But for billions of people in Africa, South Asia, and Latin America, energy is not just a convenience in the background; it’s the difference between subsistence and progress, between darkness and light, between education and ignorance.

It is easy for comfortable Westerners to moralize about “ending fossil fuels.”For the world’s poor, that slogan means ending development itself.

Wind and solar can supplement power in modern economies, but they cannot satisfy the needs of industrialization. A solar panel may charge a phone or light a hut, but it cannot operate a factory, a hospital, or a modern water system.

The idea of “leapfrogging” fossil fuels and moving straight to renewables is delusional.

As Danish economist Bjorn Lomborg points out in his book “False Alarm,” a solar panel:

“can provide electricity for a light at night and a cell phone charge, but it cannot deliver enough power for cleaner cooking to reduce indoor air pollution, refrigeration to keep food fresh, or the machinery needed for agriculture and industry to lift people out of poverty.”

For the rural poor in Africa or South Asia, what they need is not less energy but more reliable, affordable, and plentiful energy similar to what the West has long enjoyed.

Yet Western governments and financial institutions have become increasingly obstructive. Under pressure from climate activists, the World Bank and other lenders have reduced funding for coal and natural gas projects—the very fuels that helped Western countries prosper.

Wealthy nations, which industrialized through the use of fossil fuels, now refuse the same opportunity to others. It’s a form of moral imperialism: a policy of “Do as we say, not as we did.”

The consequences are significant. In sub-Saharan Africa, around 600 million people still lack electricity. Women cook with wood or dung, inhaling toxic fumes that claim thousands of lives each year.

Hospitals often operate on unreliable power supplies; factories frequently remain idle due to inconsistent electricity. Yet these are the same nations being lectured about “net zero” targets by Western elites whose own lifestyles rely on abundant energy.

The hypocrisy is staggering.

Western countries call for global emissions reductions while outsourcing much of their manufacturing—and emissions—to Asia. They promote environmental virtue while importing goods made with coal-fired power. And they praise themselves for “climate leadership” even as their policies keep the developing world in poverty.

Worse still, climate alarmism diverts resources from the world’s most urgent humanitarian needs. Trillions are now spent on symbolic climate actions that will have negligible effects on global temperatures.

The European Union’s aggressive emissions reductions, for example, will delay projected warming by only two years by the end of this century—at a cost of hundreds of billions annually.

As Lomborg has shown, every dollar invested in such policies produces less than a penny in global benefit.

Meanwhile, a small portion of that money could save millions of lives today. For $3 billion a year—less than what the world spends on climate change in a week—we could halve malaria infections worldwide.

A modest home in Kitui Central, reflecting the resilience of daily life amidst poverty. Photo by Michael Odida on Unsplash

We could provide every person on Earth with clean drinking water and sanitation for a fraction of the cost of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Yet, within the hierarchy of Western moral priorities, these simple policies that could deliver immediate and life-changing benefits to millions are overshadowed by the more popular crusade against carbon dioxide.

The 2025 U.S. Department of Energy Critical Review of Greenhouse Gas Impacts highlights the folly of this approach. The report, written by an independent panel of respected climate scientists, concludes that climate change is real but manageable—and that extreme weather trends are not worsening in the United States.

Its most notable finding is that current U.S. climate policies will have “undetectably small direct impacts on the global climate,” while the economic costs of aggressive decarbonization “could prove more detrimental than beneficial.”

The report points to not climate change, but global energy poverty, as the true humanitarian crisis of our time.

That phrase—energy poverty—should focus the moral imagination. For without energy, there is no prosperity, no education, no public health, no women’s emancipation, no human dignity.

A modern hospital needs electricity; a modern economy relies on it. Denying developing nations access to affordable power is to deny them the very means by which their human potential is fulfilled.

And yet, the dogma of climate alarmism continues to shape international policy. When elites in New York or Brussels—cheered on by climate activists—demand the end of fossil fuels, they are not saving the planet but entrenching poverty. They are condemning millions to remain in darkness.

Top photo of Kolkata, West Bengal, India by Shelby Murphy Figueroa on Unsplash

Read rest at The Epoch Times

BOTTOMLINE: “And yet, the dogma of climate alarmism continues to shape international policy. When elites in New York or Brussels—cheered on by climate activists—demand the end of fossil fuels, they are not saving the planet but entrenching poverty. They are condemning millions to remain in darkness.”