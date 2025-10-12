THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

OCT 10

READ IN APP

The Climate Industrial Complex is composed of all the parties having a special interest in climate politics. It’s not just the grifters and the wannabe revolutionaries who we often chasten. It’s also governments seeking ever more power to control us. It’s the media empire that constantly needs fodder for scaremongering. It’s our educational institutions seeking money to conduct studies. It’s politicians seeking causes to demagogue. It’s one big blob, the same term used by many to describe the deep state and its patrons. And, it’s now Big Tech that aims to shape every narrative and become masters of the universe.

How is that narrative shaped? Well, if you turn to Jo Nova’s most recent post about a “secret report” the UK’s defense establishment has apparently generated to suggest the Brits face climate disaster, you’ll get a wonderful example. Jo nicely explains what the report and the media strategy are really all about — grabbing more money for the defense establishment using climate as an excuse. What she exposes is an unholy alliance between it and The Guardian to hype climate change as a threat, the rewards being more headlines for one and more money for the other.

The basis of that hype is largely centered on food supply and what the defense “experts” writing the report claim is likely to be a shortage that will lead to widespread unrest. Jo provides a chart showing the UK is growing more wheat than ever, though, and it made me go to the “Our World in Data” source to see what more I could learn. I decided to look at crop yields since 1970 for corn, rice and wheat in several countries, the last five decades supposedly having heated up like never before. These are what I got:

The pattern is clear — the overall trend is up and fairly steady so. Yes, Sri Lanka saw a recent steep drop in corn yields, but that is probably a result of its brief and failed experiment with going full organic. Even so, the long-term trend there is up.

Seeing these results, my mind wandered into wondering what the Climate Industrial Complex had to say about it. So, I asked the Perplexity AI program whether “climate reduced yields of corn, wheat and rice in recent years.” Here’s what I got in this instance (emphasis added):

Climate change has significantly reduced the yields of corn, wheat, and rice in recent years, with losses clearly attributed to increasing temperatures, extreme weather, and changing precipitation patterns across major producing regions.​ Corn Yield Impacts Global corn yields have dropped by about 4% compared to what they would have been without recent climate trends, with every 1°C rise in average temperature reducing maize yields by approximately 7.4%. In regions like Iowa and the broader US Midwest, high summer temperatures and droughts have especially lowered yields, and projections warn of much greater reductions in the coming decades if warming continues.​ Wheat Yield Impacts Researchers estimate that global wheat yields are about 8-12% lower than they would have been absent climate change, largely due to hotter and drier conditions. Extreme heat events and prolonged droughts have put wheat crops at risk in areas such as Europe, China, Russia, and the US Midwest, with ongoing threats to global supplies and prices. The influence of warming temperatures can outweigh technological and varietal improvements which would otherwise boost yields.​ Rice Yield Impacts Rice yields have also suffered from climate change, especially in Asian countries and California, with heat stress and extreme weather contributing to yield reductions. In some regions, increasing atmospheric CO22 has helped counteract some losses, but high temperatures and erratic precipitation drive overall negative impacts. Rice yields could decline by as much as 40% by the end of the century under high warming scenarios.​ Overall Trends While technological advances have kept overall global yields on a rising trend, the direct impacts of climate change—especially heat and drought—have slowed the rate of productivity growth in corn, wheat, and rice, with current yields for all three crops now estimated to be 4-13% lower than they would have been otherwise. This creates ongoing risks for food security and price stability worldwide.

The double-talk is infuriating. Perplexity’s answer can be restated as ‘yes, yields are up, but we think they would have been higher without the global warming and, therefore, we face big risks.’ It’s pure speculation, in other words. And, the sources are why. They include the journal “nature,” Carbon Brief, and Sustainability Stanford, all being part of the climate cult. This is the climate sausage is made with the same people, ithe same opinions, talking to and quoting each other, all in stark contrast to the facts and with all the claims based on speculation.

#Climate #ClimateIndustrialComplex #Agriculture #Crops #CropYields #AI #$JoNova #UK

BOTTOMLINE: “The double-talk is infuriating. Perplexity’s answer can be restated as ‘yes, yields are up, but we think they would have been higher without the global warming and, therefore, we face big risks.’ It’s pure speculation, in other words. And, the sources are why. They include the journal “nature,” Carbon Brief, and Sustainability Stanford, all being part of the climate cult. This is the climate sausage is made with the same people, ithe same opinions, talking to and quoting each other, all in stark contrast to the facts and with all the claims based on speculation.”