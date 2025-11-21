How Trump’s DOE Just Nuked Biden’s Climate Bureaucracy Into Oblivion

Secretary Wright is scrapping Biden-era climate offices, trimming bureaucracy, and making energy affordable again.

by Teri Christoph

November 21, 2025, 2:11 PM

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright might possibly be the biggest unsung hero in the Trump 2.0 Cabinet. While his fellow Cabinet secretaries like Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth regularly get the big headlines, Wright flies a bit under the radar. [emphasis, links added]

But that doesn’t mean he’s not busy taking bold, common-sense actions to push America toward policies that prioritize affordable, reliable, and secure energy sources.

Regular readers of RedState will know that Wright has been taking bold action to undo burdensome regulations and policies implemented by the Biden administration.

Our own Ward Clark has done a masterful job of logging Wright’s accomplishments, including the restoration of our nation’s depleted oil reserves, returning to the U.S. Treasury $13 billion in climate boondoggles, and embracing natural gas as an affordable energy source.

Wright is also busy undoing the administrative bloat that was added to his department during the Biden administration.

A new organization chart released Thursday by the Department of Energy (DOE) shows a slew of “clean energy” offices added during the last administration, following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which have now gone the way of the dodo bird.

Poof, they’re gone.

“The agency released a new organizational chart Thursday that no longer includes the offices devoted to clean energy technologies, energy efficiency and energy assistance for states and communities. The office of manufacturing and supply chains has also been removed, as has the office devoted to expanding the nation’s electric grid infrastructure.”

That’s not all:

“The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy — the beating heart of the Biden administration’s climate efforts — will be folded into a new Office of Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation, a current DOE employee told NOTUS.”

It’s also being reported that DOE employees who worked in the area of “environmental justice” have been laid off as part of the Trump administration’s reduction-in-force efforts.

Read rest at RedState