I find it fascinating that these days the green establishment, both Europeans and American Trump refugees confidently declare that the best way to ensure Europe’s defense and resiliency is to continue with radical decarbonization targets. Investment into expensive, hard to abate industrial solutions apparently not only creates green jobs, ensures cheap energy, improves diversity and social inclusion but it is also the appropriate response to increasing geopolitical risk and the need to scale up European defense.

With all due respect, last time European democracy had to take defense seriously, Winston Churchill did not try to pressure Shell to supply less gasoline to the Royal Air Force to reduce scope 3 emissions and did not pass legislation to stop investment in domestic energy production. He did not put obligations on Rolls Royce to design a weaker engine for the Spitfire or on Vickers to make tanks from less energy intensive plywood instead of steel.

I’m happy that the climate community is realizing that the world is not exactly the ‘unprecedented global collaboration’ that they liked to talk about, but lets get real:

· Aggressively shutting down Europe’s domestic gas production while the economy still needs the bridge fuel is not resiliency, it is climate policy acting as Putin’s useful idiot. Fighting tooth and nail against LNG terminals and other diversification infrastructure so that governments had to scramble to set it up in 2022 is the same.

· Celebrating factory closures and outsourcing decisions dismantling Europe’s industrial base as milestones getting Europe closer to net zero is not resiliency. Ammunition for heavy artillery is a 1st world war technology and Europe found it challenging to ramp it up with its hollowed out industrial base.

· Capitulating to the anti-nuclear hysteria of the activists and penalizing baseload nuclear while trying to simultaneously phase out coal and gas as well is not resiliency. It is making the electricity system more fragile and contributing to the industrial hollowing out through higher electricity costs.

There are important synergies between the energy transition and geopolitical resiliency, most importantly energy efficiency and transmission infrastructure. An appropriately managed renewables portfolio can indeed reduce import dependency. Still, defense is a high energy density activity and the cornerstone of geopolitical power is a solid industrial base supplied by a well diversified, cost efficient energy system. It requires a pragmatic approach to the energy transition. The industry is ready to partner the climate community for this, but an “our radicalism was excessive, governments have to balance trade offs’ statement would be much appreciated.

