Carbon tax schemes like the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and the Pennsylvania Climate Emissions Reduction Act (PACER) jeopardize the commonwealth’s competitive edge, future emissions reductions, and an affordable energy supply.

The Keystone State cut total emissions while increasing electricity generation, according to the two most recent reports from the Independent Fiscal Office (IFO).

Net exports grew 4.8 percent year-over-year, exporting nearly double the electricity of Alabama, the second-highest state for electricity exports. [5]

While the commonwealth’s power generation increased, its electricity consumption declined (-3 percent since 2019), indicating that Pennsylvania is supplying more power to other states. [4]

Natural gas reached a record 60 percent of Pennsylvania’s electrical generation mix in 2024, entirely replacing coal’s decline. Nuclear sits at 31 percent of the mix, while coal fell to a record low of 5 percent. Renewables make up 4 percent of the generation mix.

The IFO credits Pennsylvania’s drop in emissions to the state’s transition from coal to natural gas, which emits 2.5 times less CO₂ per MWh. [3]

CO₂ emissions from 2022 to 2023 saw the most significant year-over-year decrease since the 1990s.

Carbon emissions fell from 0.36 tons per megawatt-hour (MWh) in 2018 to 0.29 for 2023 and 2024, far below the PJM regional average of 0.38. [2]

The IFO’s electricity updates for 2024 and 2025 reveal Pennsylvania reduced total CO₂ emissions by 9 percent since 2019 while increasing power generation by 12.5 percent. [1]

Pennsylvania is one of only three states in the region (along with Ohio and Illinois) that reduced emissions while increasing power generation.[6]

The Keystone State cut emissions faster than RGGI states.

Between 2018 and 2023, Pennsylvania’s emissions dropped nine million metric tons in its emissions, while New York dropped only one, and New Jersey dropped five. Maryland had similar results to Pennsylvania, though it reduced power generation to achieve it.

Increased electricity generation in Pennsylvania exported out of state has helped secure the PJM grid, making other states’ participation in RGGI more possible, albeit with some tradeoffs.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection noted during RGGI’s proposal in the Garden State that the program could significantly increase electricity rates. New York and New Jersey experienced electricity rate increases following their participation in RGGI.[7]