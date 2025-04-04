By Ishan Thakore

· Apr. 3, 2025, 6:26 pm

SHARE:

Energy Secretary Chris Wright speaks with reporters at the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Washington.

The new Secretary of Energy Chris Wright returned to his home state Thursday to tour the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, as the Trump administration continues to mull budget, staff and policy changes at the agency.

The department oversees a vast portfolio of national laboratories, maintains the country’s nuclear weapons stockpile and funds an innovation office to support new technology. The renewables laboratory in Golden has thousands of employees and has made key innovations in solar, wind and other clean-energy technologies meant to reduce planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

Wright praised the lab’s work during remarks to staff. But during remarks with reporters, Wright, the former head of the Denver-based fracking company now called Liberty Energy, said that calling climate change a crisis was a form of political theater that led to destructive policy choices.

“The biggest barrier in energy development the last few decades is people, for political reasons, calling climate change a crisis,” Wright said. He said climate alarmism led to policies that curtailed American infrastructure and may not actually reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“ So factories that would've been here in Colorado are instead in Texas or in Asia. You can say this is all for climate change,” Wright said. “But most of that is just nonsense. Honestly, it's just nonsense.”

During questions, Wright rejected a link between climate change and the Marshall Fire, Colorado’s costliest wildfire that burned over 1,000 homes. He instead said poor forest management practices have in part led to destructive wildfires.

“So calling these — the Marshall Fire, these other fires — due to climate change is just simply not to look at the data,” he said.

Some climate scientists have linked the Marshall Fire to climate change, though it was primarily driven by high winds. More frequent drought conditions and heat waves caused by climate change are also increasing fire risk in the West.