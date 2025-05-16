Mark Carney is one of the most fascinating political figures of our time. Former central banker, current PM of Canada, and one of the loudest pro-transition voices the world has heard, the man certainly knows how to make an impression. Also, he’s incoherent, and he’s not the only one.

I’ll start with a confession. I don’t like watching videos, unless they’re stand-up comedy or funny animals. Chalk it down to bad auditory memory but I’m a much better reader than listener. And yet I expended eleven minutes of my life that I will never get back today to watch an interview with Carney to confirm suspicions that arose while reading the report on said interview. Yep. The man is incoherent. Which is interesting because if there’s one thing polished politicians and other people whose profession puts them in the spotlight are supposed to master, it’s coherent speech… or at least the illusion of it.

Carney’s got the illusion down to a T — almost. He speaks with a confident voice, the right amount of gesturing to highlight what he’s saying, and the facial expression to go with all that. However, when it comes to the verbal part of the messaging endeavour he misses the T.

Now, it might be a good idea to watch the video first and then read the CTV report just for the fun of it. I guarantee you will be surprised by how statements that sound so close to coherent when listening to them, reveal themselves to be simply strings of words with minimal substance. This is how all our leaders speak now.

Here’s one quote: “First off, I’ve said repeatedly: yes. First point. Secondly, because I understand the need for that consensus. I’m a prime minister who can help create that consensus.” This looks very different from how it sounds even taken out of context, which is why reading is such an important skill. It gives you more time to process the information your eyes feed to your brain. And you can go back and read it over again more easily than it is to go back and rewatch/re-listen a video or audio recording. Most importantly, however, the written word strips the messaging of the non-verbal elements, putting the incoherence on full display.

Carney excels at non-verbal communication. If you mute the interview, you’ll be able to focus on the NVC and it is some really good NVC. We see a confident man, a man who knows what he’s talking about, and a man who knows how to get things done. Sure enough, Carney knows how to get some things done. But coherent speech is not among these things. The man runs on talking points.

That’s pretty much 90% of what politicians do anyway but there are degrees of reliance on talking points. Once upon a time politicians managed to wrap the talking points in coherent messages that made getting these talking points across so much more effective. Now, we have zombies that, I increasingly suspect, are literally incapable of formulating a thought complex enough to wrap around a talking point, so they just stick to those points and the message comes out a bit, you know, wanting.

Carney is just one example of that devolution of politicians in the West. There are many more, all equally unpleasant to experience in audio and video format. But it pays to make that sacrifice on occasion and then “experience” them in written form. The difference is striking and well worth the time it would take.

The sad truth is that we are run by human equivalents of ants: they have a singular goal — the transition in all its glory — and they are determined to achieve that goal whatever the cost (to the rest of the world). What they sorely lack is the mental capacity to express this goal in a palatable way. This is not entirely their fault, by the way. Such a goal has no palatable form. Even so, the over-reliance on a skeleton of talking points with a net zero of meat on it reveals the absence of an ability to form complex thoughts — which will ultimately bring the demise of all the Carneys in the world.

