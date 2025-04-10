UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20250

SECRETARY'S MEMORANDUM 1078-006

INCREASING TIMBER PRODUCTION AND DESIGNATING AN EMERGENCY

SITUATION ON NATIONAL FOREST SYSTEM LANDS

1. PURPOSE

Executive Order ( The United States has an abundance of timber resources that are more than

adequate to meet our domestic timber production needs, but heavy-handed federal

policies have prevented full utilization of these resources and made us reliant on foreign

producers. It is vital that we reverse these policies and increase domestic timber

production to protect our national and economic security. We can manage our forests to

better provide domestic timber supply, create jobs and prosperity, reduce wildfire

disasters, improve fish and wildlife habitats, and decrease costs of construction and

energy. This Secretarial Memorandum details the actions I am directing the Forest

Service to take in response to EO 14225.

2. AUTHORITIES

This Memorandum is issued under the authority of the Organic Administration Act of

1897 (16 U.S.C. §§ 472-475, 477-482, 551); Multiple-Use Sustained-Yield Act of 1960

(16 U.S.C. §§ 528-531), Forest and Rangeland Renewable Resources Planning Act of

1974, as amended (16 U.S.C. §§ 1601-1613), and the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs

Act (16 U.S.C. 6592c); as well as other statutory authorities governing the management,

administration and protection ofthe National Forest System (NFS). Other authorities

include, but are not limited to, EO 14225.

3. BACKGROUND

National Forests are in crisis due to uncharacteristically severe wildfires, insect and

disease outbreaks, invasive species, and other stressors whose impacts have been

compounded by too little active management. For example:

• The 2023 Wildfire Hazard Potential for the Unites States report identifies

66,940,000 acres of NFS lands under a very high or high fire risk.

• Roughly 78,800,000 acres of NFS lands are already experiencing, or are at risk of

experiencing, insect and disease infestations.

These threats-combined with overgrown forests, a growing number of homes in the

wildland-urban interface, and more than a century of rigorous fire suppression- have all

contributed to what is now a full-blown wildfire and forest health crisis.

The Forest Service manages 144 million forested acres in 43 States. Forest plans identify

approximately 43 million acres suitable for timber production. Over the last five years,

the Forest Service has sold an average 3 billion board feet annually.

Immediate action is needed to mitigate risk, protect public health and safety and critical

infrastructure, support local and rural economies, and mitigate threats to natural resources

on NFS lands. We can do more to contribute to American prosperity and protect our

national and economic security.

4. DIRECTIVE

a. EMERGENCY SITUATION DETERMINATION

To address this crisis, I am making an Emergency Situation Determination (ESD) under

section 40807 of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). This ESD

encompasses 66,940,000 acres of NFS lands rated as very high or high wildfire risk that

are hereby determined to be an emergency situation as defined by IIJA. In addition, I

have determined that the 78,800,000 acres of NFS lands designated under Section 602 of

the Healthy Forest Restoration Act (HFRA), that are experiencing declining forest health;

at risk of experiencing substantially increased tree mortality over the next 15 years [ from

time of designation] from insect and disease infestation; or containing hazard trees posing

an imminent risk to public health, infrastructure, and safety, are an emergency situation

as defined in the IIJA. There are approximately 33,846,000 acres of NFS lands which

overlap between wildfire and insect and disease risk. In total, this ESD designates

112,646,000 acres of NFS lands as an IIJA emergency situation, which is 59 percent of

all NFS lands. See Map #I Forest Health and Fuels Emergency Situation Determination.

I am also providing federally recognized Tribes, Alaska Native Corporations, and States

the ability to request additional areas to be included in this ESD under IIJA section 40807

through the Regional Forester to the Chief of the Forest Service for approval.

2

Actions taken pursuant to this ESD will support improving the durability, resilience, and

resistance to fire, insects, and disease within forests and grasslands across the National

Forest System.

Consistent with IIJA section 40807 and this determination, the Forest Service may carry

out authorized emergency actions after an ESD is declared to achieve relief from threats

to public health and safety, critical infrastructure, and/or mitigation of threats to natural

resources on NFS lands. These actions will improve the durability, resilience, and

resistance to fire, insects, and disease within national forests and grasslands across the

National Forest System. To be eligible to use this authority, at least 50 percent of the

treatment areas supporting this authorized emergency action must be within the

designated areas.

Proposals using the special emergency action procedures at IIJA section 40807 shall:

• Reduce wildland fire risk to communities, critical infrastructure, or key ecological

values; or

• Reduce/mitigate post fire risks needed to protect communities, critical

infrastructure, or key ecological values; or

• Reduce hazardous fuels by removing or modifying vegetation to lower the risk of

wildfires; or

• Reduce the density of fire-dependent forests; or

• Support the durability and resiliency of forests and grasslands; or

• Reduce hazardous fuels to help make wildfire response, as well as ingress or

egress, safer and more effective; and

• Be authorized by the Forest or Grassland Supervisor.

Authorized emergency actions to respond to emergency situations include the:

• Salvage of dead or dying trees;

• Harvest of trees damaged by wind or ice [Note: or other natural disasters];

• Commercial and noncommercial sanitation harvest of trees to control insects or

disease, including trees already infested with insects or disease;

• Reforestation or replanting of fire impacted areas through planting, control of

competing vegetation, or other activities that enhance natural regeneration and

restore forest species [Note: the restoration of forest species includes prevention,

suppression, and eradication of insect, disease and invasive species outbreaks];

• Removal of hazardous trees in close proximity to roads and trails;

• Removal of hazardous fuels;

• Restoration of water sources or infrastructure [Note: the restoration of water

sources includes watersheds];

• Reconstruction of existing utility lines; and

• Replacement of underground cables.

3

Any required environmental assessment or environmental impact statement for an

authorized emergency action requires analysis of only the proposed action and the no

action alternative and is not subject to the project-level pre-decisional administrative

review ("objections") or any processes set forth in 36 CFR Part 218.

