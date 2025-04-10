HEADLINE: “INCREASING TIMBER PRODUCTION AND DESIGNATING AN EMERGENCY SITUATION ON NATIONAL FOREST SYSTEM LANDS”
“The United States has an abundance of timber resources that are more than adequate to meet our domestic timber production needs, but heavy-handed federal policies have prevented full utilization…”
UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20250
SECRETARY'S MEMORANDUM 1078-006
INCREASING TIMBER PRODUCTION AND DESIGNATING AN EMERGENCY
SITUATION ON NATIONAL FOREST SYSTEM LANDS
1. PURPOSE
Executive Order ( The United States has an abundance of timber resources that are more than
adequate to meet our domestic timber production needs, but heavy-handed federal
policies have prevented full utilization of these resources and made us reliant on foreign
producers. It is vital that we reverse these policies and increase domestic timber
production to protect our national and economic security. We can manage our forests to
better provide domestic timber supply, create jobs and prosperity, reduce wildfire
disasters, improve fish and wildlife habitats, and decrease costs of construction and
energy. This Secretarial Memorandum details the actions I am directing the Forest
Service to take in response to EO 14225.
2. AUTHORITIES
This Memorandum is issued under the authority of the Organic Administration Act of
1897 (16 U.S.C. §§ 472-475, 477-482, 551); Multiple-Use Sustained-Yield Act of 1960
(16 U.S.C. §§ 528-531), Forest and Rangeland Renewable Resources Planning Act of
1974, as amended (16 U.S.C. §§ 1601-1613), and the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs
Act (16 U.S.C. 6592c); as well as other statutory authorities governing the management,
administration and protection ofthe National Forest System (NFS). Other authorities
include, but are not limited to, EO 14225.
3. BACKGROUND
National Forests are in crisis due to uncharacteristically severe wildfires, insect and
disease outbreaks, invasive species, and other stressors whose impacts have been
compounded by too little active management. For example:
• The 2023 Wildfire Hazard Potential for the Unites States report identifies
66,940,000 acres of NFS lands under a very high or high fire risk.
• Roughly 78,800,000 acres of NFS lands are already experiencing, or are at risk of
experiencing, insect and disease infestations.
These threats-combined with overgrown forests, a growing number of homes in the
wildland-urban interface, and more than a century of rigorous fire suppression- have all
contributed to what is now a full-blown wildfire and forest health crisis.
The Forest Service manages 144 million forested acres in 43 States. Forest plans identify
approximately 43 million acres suitable for timber production. Over the last five years,
the Forest Service has sold an average 3 billion board feet annually.
Immediate action is needed to mitigate risk, protect public health and safety and critical
infrastructure, support local and rural economies, and mitigate threats to natural resources
on NFS lands. We can do more to contribute to American prosperity and protect our
national and economic security.
4. DIRECTIVE
a. EMERGENCY SITUATION DETERMINATION
To address this crisis, I am making an Emergency Situation Determination (ESD) under
section 40807 of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). This ESD
encompasses 66,940,000 acres of NFS lands rated as very high or high wildfire risk that
are hereby determined to be an emergency situation as defined by IIJA. In addition, I
have determined that the 78,800,000 acres of NFS lands designated under Section 602 of
the Healthy Forest Restoration Act (HFRA), that are experiencing declining forest health;
at risk of experiencing substantially increased tree mortality over the next 15 years [ from
time of designation] from insect and disease infestation; or containing hazard trees posing
an imminent risk to public health, infrastructure, and safety, are an emergency situation
as defined in the IIJA. There are approximately 33,846,000 acres of NFS lands which
overlap between wildfire and insect and disease risk. In total, this ESD designates
112,646,000 acres of NFS lands as an IIJA emergency situation, which is 59 percent of
all NFS lands. See Map #I Forest Health and Fuels Emergency Situation Determination.
I am also providing federally recognized Tribes, Alaska Native Corporations, and States
the ability to request additional areas to be included in this ESD under IIJA section 40807
through the Regional Forester to the Chief of the Forest Service for approval.
2
Actions taken pursuant to this ESD will support improving the durability, resilience, and
resistance to fire, insects, and disease within forests and grasslands across the National
Forest System.
Consistent with IIJA section 40807 and this determination, the Forest Service may carry
out authorized emergency actions after an ESD is declared to achieve relief from threats
to public health and safety, critical infrastructure, and/or mitigation of threats to natural
resources on NFS lands. These actions will improve the durability, resilience, and
resistance to fire, insects, and disease within national forests and grasslands across the
National Forest System. To be eligible to use this authority, at least 50 percent of the
treatment areas supporting this authorized emergency action must be within the
designated areas.
Proposals using the special emergency action procedures at IIJA section 40807 shall:
• Reduce wildland fire risk to communities, critical infrastructure, or key ecological
values; or
• Reduce/mitigate post fire risks needed to protect communities, critical
infrastructure, or key ecological values; or
• Reduce hazardous fuels by removing or modifying vegetation to lower the risk of
wildfires; or
• Reduce the density of fire-dependent forests; or
• Support the durability and resiliency of forests and grasslands; or
• Reduce hazardous fuels to help make wildfire response, as well as ingress or
egress, safer and more effective; and
• Be authorized by the Forest or Grassland Supervisor.
Authorized emergency actions to respond to emergency situations include the:
• Salvage of dead or dying trees;
• Harvest of trees damaged by wind or ice [Note: or other natural disasters];
• Commercial and noncommercial sanitation harvest of trees to control insects or
disease, including trees already infested with insects or disease;
• Reforestation or replanting of fire impacted areas through planting, control of
competing vegetation, or other activities that enhance natural regeneration and
restore forest species [Note: the restoration of forest species includes prevention,
suppression, and eradication of insect, disease and invasive species outbreaks];
• Removal of hazardous trees in close proximity to roads and trails;
• Removal of hazardous fuels;
• Restoration of water sources or infrastructure [Note: the restoration of water
sources includes watersheds];
• Reconstruction of existing utility lines; and
• Replacement of underground cables.
3
Any required environmental assessment or environmental impact statement for an
authorized emergency action requires analysis of only the proposed action and the no
action alternative and is not subject to the project-level pre-decisional administrative
review ("objections") or any processes set forth in 36 CFR Part 218.
BOTTOMLINE: Actions taken pursuant to this ESD will support improving the durability, resilience, and resistance to fire, insects, and disease within forests and grasslands across the National Forest System.
Okay. But why does the government own these lands?? Asking for a friend. Lol
Thanks Steve