HEADLINE: “Influential leader of US Department of Energy’s hydrogen division resigns after almost 15 years in post”

Sunita Satyapal says her Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Technologies Office helped enable a national hydrogen strategy, thousands of projects and billions of dollars in H2 investment

Dr Sunita Satyapal.Photo: US Department of Energy

Editor, Hydrogen Insight

Published 23 April 2025, 08:18

The well-respected and highly influential leader of the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) hydrogen division has announced her resignation after almost 15 years in the post. Sunita Satyapal said it was “one of the hardest decisions I have ever made”, but that she has accepted the Trump administration’s offer — made to many government employees in order to drastically reduce the federal workforce — to resign while receiving “paid administrative leave” for many months to come. Satyapal spent nearly 22 years at the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO) in total, being chief engineer, storage team leader and technology manager, before her appointment as director back in August 2010.

Related

The HTFO received about $470m a year from the federal government, but is likely to be reduced in size or perhaps scrapped as the Trump administration seeks to drastically cut government spending, especially in those areas that Trump has antipathy towards — which includes the Biden-era subsidies for clean hydrogen.

“[I am]… especially proud of my HTFO family that I helped build and its incredibly talented, dedicated, and hard-working staff — over 1,089 US issued patents since 2004 due to HFTO funding, 30 commercial technologies, and 65 that could be commercial in a few years,” she wrote in a LinkedIn post announcing her resignation.

“Together with many of you, we enabled a national hydrogen strategy, thousands of projects, including the H2 hubs, catalyzed billions in investment and represented the US on the global stage through partnerships with over 30 countries.”

Related

She also said that being a part of the HTFO “has truly been an honor of a lifetime”. “I will be leaving DOE and US federal service. It was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made but I would like to support the incredible federal workers who are early/midway through their careers to have more of an opportunity to stay and continue the important work. “Over 2 decades ago, I took a big pay cut and had to sell my stock options to come to the government from the private sector because I believed deeply in the mission and in public service and in supporting you in the hydrogen and fuel cell community as much as I could.” Satyapal’s LinkedIn post has been met with hundreds of comments of support and praise.

Stay ahead on hydrogen with our free newsletter

Keep up with the latest developments in the international hydrogen industry with the free Accelerate Hydrogen newsletter. Sign up now for an unbiased, clear-sighted view of the fast-growing hydrogen sector.

Sign up now