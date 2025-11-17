HEADLINE: “Introduction to Carbon Capture and Storage: A False Climate Solution”, by IAN MCCOY
But the core flaw runs deeper: as climate is a complex, and earths chaotic climate system is misdiagnosed by oversimplified CO₂-centric models.
NOV 16, 2025
Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is a spectacular failure. It delivers only 10–11% net CO₂ reduction over 20 years—far below the 85–90% hyped—due to energy penalties, upstream emissions, and lifecycle costs. Far from cleaning the air, CCS often increases local pollution (NOx, particulates) and enables enhanced oil recovery (EOR), extracting more fossil fuels and driving net emission increases. After 50 years and billions spent, global CCS captures <0.00026% of annual CO₂ emissions. Projects like Australia’s Gorgon hit just 43% of targets at AU$336.8 per tonne stored.
It endangers marine life through seabed injection leaks, ocean acidification, and seismic damage (e.g., Norway’s Oslo Fjord), while pipeline ruptures risk human asphyxiation (Mississippi, Louisiana incidents). Even CCS pioneers admit: it was designed for residual emissions only—not a substitute for cuts. Overreliance now leaves 20% of Paris pledges unfulfilled, pushing toward tipping points like Atlantic circulation collapse.
But the core flaw runs deeper: climate is a complex, chaotic system misdiagnosed by oversimplified CO₂-centric models. Emerging research shows warming is primarily natural—driven by solar forcing, albedo decline (less ice/cloud reflection), and cloud feedback shifts—with CO₂ contributing just 4–5% to radiative effects. Satellite (CERES) and reanalysis (ERA5) data reveal no detectable CO₂ warming signal: global temperature leads emissions, not vice versa, and correlates with lapse rate changes and cloud cover drops, not greenhouse forcing.
Models fail because they ignore chaos. True science demands unbiased inquiry, not dogma. History confirms: humanity survived Ice Ages, Medieval Warm Period, and Little Ice Age through adaptation—relocating, engineering, innovating—not emission control.
Short Summation
It is widely recognized that carbon capture technologies are spectacularly underperforming, thus failing to deliver on promises to effectively reduce emissions. Studies show CCS nets just 10-11% CO₂ reduction over 20 years, often increases air pollution, and enables more fossil fuel extraction via enhanced oil recovery.
Global projects capture <0.00026% of annual emissions after 50 years, while risking marine ecosystems, human health, and delaying real decarbonization. Pioneers warn it was never meant to replace emission cuts—overreliance now threatens
Paris goals and climate tipping points. Moreover, emerging research reveals that warming is predominantly driven by natural factors like albedo reductions and solar forcing, with CO₂ contributing minimally (just 4-5% to atmospheric radiative effects), rendering mitigation strategies like CCS fundamentally ineffective against the system’s complexity.
Empirical data from satellites (e.g., CERES) and reanalyses (e.g., ERA5) confirm no discernible radiative impact from rising CO₂, as temperature changes precede emissions and are tied to lapse rate variations and cloud declines.
Thus, adaptation—building resilience to inevitable variability through infrastructure, monitoring albedo/lapse rate trends, and preparing for extremes—emerges as the only real solution to climate challenges, redirecting resources from futile emission controls to practical, evidence-based strategies.
