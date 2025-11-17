Introduction to Carbon Capture and Storage: A False Climate Solution

IAN MCCOY

NOV 16, 2025

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is a spectacular failure. It delivers only 10–11% net CO₂ reduction over 20 years—far below the 85–90% hyped—due to energy penalties, upstream emissions, and lifecycle costs. Far from cleaning the air, CCS often increases local pollution (NOx, particulates) and enables enhanced oil recovery (EOR), extracting more fossil fuels and driving net emission increases. After 50 years and billions spent, global CCS captures <0.00026% of annual CO₂ emissions. Projects like Australia’s Gorgon hit just 43% of targets at AU$336.8 per tonne stored.

It endangers marine life through seabed injection leaks, ocean acidification, and seismic damage (e.g., Norway’s Oslo Fjord), while pipeline ruptures risk human asphyxiation (Mississippi, Louisiana incidents). Even CCS pioneers admit: it was designed for residual emissions only—not a substitute for cuts. Overreliance now leaves 20% of Paris pledges unfulfilled, pushing toward tipping points like Atlantic circulation collapse.

But the core flaw runs deeper: climate is a complex, chaotic system misdiagnosed by oversimplified CO₂-centric models. Emerging research shows warming is primarily natural—driven by solar forcing, albedo decline (less ice/cloud reflection), and cloud feedback shifts—with CO₂ contributing just 4–5% to radiative effects. Satellite (CERES) and reanalysis (ERA5) data reveal no detectable CO₂ warming signal: global temperature leads emissions, not vice versa, and correlates with lapse rate changes and cloud cover drops, not greenhouse forcing.

Models fail because they ignore chaos. True science demands unbiased inquiry, not dogma. History confirms: humanity survived Ice Ages, Medieval Warm Period, and Little Ice Age through adaptation—relocating, engineering, innovating—not emission control.