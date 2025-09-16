A recent International Court of Justice opinion might be the key to changing the UN’s irreconcilable conflict between climate change and human rights.

“How wonderful that we have met with a paradox. Now we have some hope of making progress.” - Niels Bohr

Inclusive representation, justice, self-determination, freedom, and human rights for all people. These are cornerstones of what the United Nations (UN) claims to uphold. Yet because of the “One-China” policy, Taiwan - a democratic nation of nearly 25 million people - is prohibited from UN membership and representation.

Avoiding the use of force except in self-defense is a core UN principle. In the wake of civilian threats and atrocities in places like the Democratic Republic of the Congo over the last fifteen years, the doctrine of “Responsibility to Protect” (R2P) enables UN peacekeepers to proactively use force to protect threatened civilians.

In the environmental context, even some of the seventeen UN “Sustainable Development Goals” (SDGs) are at cross purposes with themselves. SDG 7 seeks to “ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.” This requires mining copious amounts of copper, lithium, and rare earth metals for solar, wind, utility-scale battery storage, and electric vehicles (EVs). That can’t be easily squared with the SDG 15 objective to “protect, restore and promote sustainable use of ecosystems” or “halt and reverse land degradation and biodiversity loss.”

Ambitious plans

Even SDG 7’s “affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern” mantra is itself inherently incongruent: the “sustainable, modern” wind and solar energy the UN principally has in mind is anything but “affordable” and even less “reliable”.

All of these UN paradoxes can never be truly reconciled. Simultaneous fidelity to both competing principles is fundamentally impossible.

These examples merely scratch the surface of the irreconcilable differences within UN policies, treaties, and agreements. The conflict between energy humanism and climate change policy is one of the most obvious.

Created in 1945 by the UN Charter, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the “World Court,” is the UN’s main judicial organ. The ICJ has two primary roles:

1) Settling legal disputes between States (nations), such as territorial boundaries, violations of international treaties, maritime rights, and economic or diplomatic arguments.

2) Providing Advisory Opinions on questions referred by UN organs (its Security Council or General Assembly) or specialized agencies (like the World Health Organization), interpreting international law and guides UN actions.

In late July, the ICJ issued an Advisory Opinion that is being portrayed by climate activists and ENGOs as a major legal “win.” On the surface, the Opinion appears to lay future groundwork for developing countries to pursue damage and reparation claims against the western nations that have historically been largest producers and emitters of CO2 and other greenhouse gases (GHGs). Governments, environmental non-government organizations (ENGOs), climate activists and climate law “experts” are celebrating, using terms like “groundbreaking legal milestone” and a “moral reckoning”.

But with a bit of lateral thinking, the ICJ’s opinion actually exposed an irreconcilable conflict and serious moral problem for the UN. The upshot is that it could have laid the groundwork for a legal strategy that turns prioritizing climate change over energy humanism on its head.

Who were the parties, what were the legal questions, and what did the ICJ say in its Advisory Opinion? How could the Court’s reasoning serve as the foundation for a long overdue geopolitical reckoning over competing UN objectives? Let’s think creatively and see where the exercise takes us.

We begin with the case itself. Credit for the initial effort goes to a small group of university students in Fiji who formed the youth-led grassroots group Pacific Island Students Fighting Climate Change around 2019. Their spark helped convince the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), a group of eighteen south Pacific Island nations and territories (including Australia and New Zealand), to bring the issue to the global court at The Hague in the Netherlands.

PIF member Vanuatu used its standing before the UN to advance the legal effort, announcing in 2021 that it would seek an Advisory Opinion from the ICJ. It received the unanimous endorsement from the other 17 members, then engaged in diplomatic efforts to recruit the support of nations in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

A PIF communique at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh in November 2022 implored the UN General Assembly to pass a resolution calling on the ICJ to provide an Advisory Opinion on the obligations of states under international law to protect the rights of present and future generations against the adverse impacts of climate change. After consultations with over 100 nations follow and drafting of the resolution’s text, it was formally introduced for debate and adopted by consensus by the UN General Assembly in March 2023.

The resolution - Obligations of States in respect of Climate Change - asked the ICJ to consider two questions (emphasis ours):

“(a) What are the obligations of States under international law to ensure the protection of the climate system and other parts of the environment from anthropogenic emissions of greenhouse gases for States and for present and future generations?

(b) What are the legal consequences under these obligations for States where they, by their acts and omissions, have caused significant harm to the climate system and other parts of the environment, with respect to:

(i) States, including, in particular, small island developing States, which due to their geographical circumstances and level of development, are injured or specially affected by or are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change?

(ii) Peoples and individuals of the present and future generationsaffected by the adverse effects of climate change?”

91 written statements and 62 written comments were filed by countries, ENGOs and international organizations. In November 2024, ICJ took the unusual step of meeting privately with scientists representing the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), noting in a statement that its purpose was to “enhance the court’s understanding of the key scientific findings which the IPCC has delivered.” 96 States and 11 international organizations presented oral statements during eleven days of ICJ hearings in December 2024.

In late July this year, the ICJ issued its Advisory Opinion. The Court has only issued five unanimous decisions among the 29 rendered over its eighty-year history.

On question (a) – nations’ legal obligations under international law - the ICJ stated (emphasis added):

“The climate change treaties set forth binding obligations for States parties to ensure the protection of the climate system and other parts of the environment from anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions.

The Court specifically stated that these legal obligations derive from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UN FCCC), the Kyoto Protocol and its successor, the Paris Agreement. It noted that the advanced nations (known as Annex I under the UN FCCC) “have additional obligations to take the lead in combating climate change by limiting their greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing their greenhouse gas sinks and reservoirs.”

But the Court went further. It not only made nations’ emissions reduction commitments legal obligations under the Paris Agreement, but it also rewrote the Agreement itself, arbitrarily changing its “aspirational” 1.5 degree C “limit” above pre-industrial levels into a legal obligation with the stroke of its pen.

With regard to question (a), the Court also noted that States have “customary obligations under international law to ensure the protection of the climate system and other parts of the environment from anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions.” It listed the Vienna and Montreal Conventions and its Kigali amendment (ozone depleting substances), the Convention on Biological Diversity, and the UN Convention on Law of the Sea as examples.

Importantly, in this section, the Court also specifically noted that (emphasis ours):

“States have obligations under international human rights law to respect and ensure the effective enjoyment of human rights by taking necessary measures to protect the climate system and other parts of the environment.”

On question (b), legal consequences for the States that have caused harm to “the climate system and other parts of the environment,” the Court responded as follows (emphasis added):

A breach by a State of any obligations identified in response to question (a) constitutes an internationally wrongful act entailing the responsibility of that State. The responsible State is under a continuing duty to perform the obligation breached. The legal consequences resulting from the commission of an internationally wrongful act may include the obligations of:

(a) cessation of the wrongful actions or omissions, if they are continuing;

(b) providing assurances and guarantees of non-repetition of wrongful actions or omissions, if circumstances so require; and

(c) full reparation to injured States in the form of restitution, compensation and satisfaction, provided that the general conditions of the law of State responsibility are met, including that a sufficiently direct and certain causal nexus can be shown between the wrongful act and injury.

The ICJ Opinion is being lauded by climate activists, ENGO’s, climate litigation experts and developing world governments as a critical step to holding large CO2 emitting nations legally responsible for historical damages. António Guterres, called the ICJ’s finding an “historic” opinion. ENGO’s like Earth Justice and Greenpeace “hailed the “landmark moment for climate justice and accountability.”

Developing countries who might claim damages, climate activists and ENGOs might not want to get too excited. As a practical matter, the leap from this Advisory Opinion to cashing in is a big one, for at least three reasons.

First, Advisory Opinions from the ICJ are not legally binding.

Second, any damages assessment would be laughably subjective.

Take the example of Vanuatu. The island nation is simultaneously experiencing absolute sea level rise and subsidence, the latter due to both tectonic and interseismic processes. How would any damages assessment first untangle these realities?

To further complicate matters, groundwater extraction for drinking water is exacerbating subsidence in some areas of the developing world (e.g., Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines) causing relative sea level rise to be masked by the absolute value. How would that be calculated and deducted from any damage award?

How would past damages a) be quantified and b) be allocated? Based on volume of hydrocarbon energy produced? Or burned? How would they be allocated between publicly traded energy companies vs. State-owned energy companies (Russia, Saudi, others)? Between oil vs. coal vs. natural gas?

What about future damages? Despite what political activist climate scientists may say, given the variables and future unknowns (emissions trajectories, population, economic growth, property values/location, technology, varying infrastructure investment between nations, the frequency/severity and location of severe weather, etc.) using climate models to assess future damages is as scientific as using a Ouija board to allocate your dead uncle’s estate.

Consider the case of China. A developing country as regards the Paris Agreement, China has little responsibility for CO2 emissions prior to 2000. But since 2000, it has grown to become the world’s largest CO2 emitter. Today, China burns more coal than the rest of the world combined and is building more new coal-fired power than exist in the entire U.S. coal-fired power generation fleet.

Even if all of these impossible allocation conundrums could be solved perfectly, in order to be credible, anthropogenic (human-caused) damages would have to be separated from natural variability. Since natural variability cannot be isolated with precision, this is an impossible task that would be badly jaundiced by human subjectivity.

Second, the ICJ’s jurisdiction is limited. Not all countries submit to its authority.

Article 36(2) of the Statute of the International Court of Justice allows States to unilaterally declare their recognition of the Court’s jurisdiction as compulsory in relation to certain disputes (e.g., breaches of international obligations, question of international law, interpretation of treaties) with other States making similar declarations.

At present, approximately 74 countries have made these declarations. Among the G7 nations (U.S., Germany, France, Italy, UK, Japan, Canada), all of the European countries and the UK have current declarations in force, as does Japan. All contain certain exceptions.

The U.S. has not made this optional declaration. Canada made one in 1994 but terminated it in 1999.

China has not made an optional ICJ compulsory jurisdiction declaration. India made one in 1974 and withdrew it in the midst of a dispute three days later.

Remember, the ICJ Advisory opinion noted that States have legal obligations beyond the Paris Agreement under other international laws. Signatories to the Paris Agreement have until now relied on the interpretive principle of lex specialis, but the Opinion dashes that shield. As the Court noted (emphasis added):

The Court considers that the argument according to which the climate change treaties constitute the only relevant applicable law cannot be upheld and finds that the principle of lex specialis does not lead to a general exclusion by the climate change treaties of other rules of international law.

In Part 2, we engage in a bit of lateral thinking, exploring how the ICJ Advisory Opinion might have unwittingly laid out a different case. One where developing nations claim “damages” of a different sort not contemplated by climate activists celebrating the Opinion.

