The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pray With Your Legs's avatar
Pray With Your Legs
17h

Stephen, thank you for documenting the Climate Con so exhaustively, its transnational architects and implementers, and its legal and political machinations behind the scenes.

It’s like a transnational invidious plant spawned in the minds of an elite few while growing over native species of national democratic governance, free market economics, and the bill of rights of “we the people.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture