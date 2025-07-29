ALARMISM

Joe Romm Soldiers On (remnants of a failed crusade)

By Robert Bradley Jr.

“Joe Romm soldiers on in a futile, quixotic crusade against energy and climate reality. No midcourse correction as his tent grows smaller and smaller. Angry Joe wants to stay that way.”

Perennially wrong Joseph Romm is now with Michael “Climategate’ Mann at the Pennsylvania State University’s Center for Science, Sustainability and the Media. And the news is bad, very bad, for both Romm and Mann as the general public is not buying climate alarm–and is upset about “green” energy. Their Center, meanwhile, employs no critics of climate exaggeration and wind/solar/battery industrialization. It is in the tank for the Climate Industrial Complex.

So what is the latest from Romm, the subject of numerous posts over the last 15 years here at MasterResource? Before Trump 47, his habit (as always) was blaming ‘”cimate change” for bad things, as well as fussing at a world going the other way. And now with the new regime reversing Podesta-Biden-Harris’s “whole of government” approach to climate alarm/forced energy transformation? More breathless warnings and despair.

Consider these social media posts:

Romm is often his own worst enemy. And he gets pushback from the alarmist community. In response to an angry post by Romm on the link between solar/wind and the Spanish blackout, David McKeown politely wrote:

Joe, the setting forces me to repost not comment. I just want to ask you to use your influence differently. I have enjoyed and learned from many of your posts. But this one worries me.



Surely we need to understand the root causes properly? We also need to understand how those were worsened or lessened by current designs and arrangements and actions. This means objective analysis without regard to blame in the first instance.



If you encourage blame based on more noise, or suggest that increased weight of opinions (including ignorant and ill-informed) should direct future policy, you undermine the application of engineering and science. You also reduce trust in knowledge and competence.



Let’s not try to shout louder. Let’s try to focus everyone on the facts and single truth, (not my truth or their truth!!). I choose to believe that reports yet to be issued will clarify and seek truth not obfuscate.



Then let’s also try to understand why some actors may have got things wrong innocently or deliberately. We need to make assumptions explicit, especially across contractual and organisation/team boundaries. (Silo mentalities don’t help and especially entrenched positions from fear of blame.)



Sorry to be critical. But please think how your influence can help. Thank you.

No quarter from Joe Romm on this one. He soldiers on in a futile, quixotic crusade against energy and climate reality. No midcourse correction as his tent grows smaller and smaller. Angry Joe wants to stay that way.

