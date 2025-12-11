Judge Strikes Down State’s CO2 Storage Law

Landowners Win Major Victory in Pore Space Battle





A North Dakota district judge ruled this week that a state law enabling forced inclusion of landowners’ underground pore space in carbon dioxide storage projects violates constitutional protections against property takings, handing a major victory to a coalition of farmers and ranchers battling the emerging CO2 capture industry.

Northeast Judicial District Judge Anthony Swain Benson declared North Dakota Century Code 38-22 unconstitutional, voiding its provisions that allow the Industrial Commission to amalgamate pore space, the cavities in rock formations used to sequester emissions, if 60% of affected owners consent. The decision could invalidate permits for projects like Summit Carbon Solutions proposed pipeline to transport CO2 from Midwest ethanol plants for sequestration in Mercer and Oliver Counties. Benson’s 10-page order permanently enjoins enforcement of the law, potentially requiring companies to secure unanimous voluntary agreements or pursue eminent domain for public-benefit projects.

Benson wrote in his order that the state law is unconstitutional because it allows a government-authorized taking of property without an avenue for “just” compensation as determined by a jury. The ruling follows an August remand from the ND Supreme Court, which cleared procedural hurdles in the Northwest Landowners Association’s 2023 lawsuit against the Industrial Commission and others. The group, joined by the North Dakota Farm Bureau, argued the amalgamation process strips nonconsenting owners of their subsurface rights without due process or fair payment.

“Our primary claim, that NDCC 38-22, the pore space amalgamation laws forcing landowners into carbon sequestration projects without their consent are unconstitutional, has been cleared of any procedural roadblocks and we are going to get a decision on the merits from the district court,” the association said in an August statement celebrating the Supreme Court win. “We are very confident in our constitutional arguments.”

The case traces back to a heated debate over CO2 pipelines during the 2023 legislative session. Lawmakers heard impassioned testimony from rural residents fearing eminent domain and environmental risks. In filing its appeal to the Supreme Court that year, NWLA Chair Troy Coons vowed persistence.

“Northwest Landowners Association will never stand down when it comes to the Constitution,” Coons said. “Our private property rights are protected by the North Dakota and the United States Constitutions and we are confident that our North Dakota Supreme Court will not hesitate to strike down a law that violates the Constitution.”

“If the industry does it right and comes to the landowners to negotiate in good faith, these projects can happen, and the landowners will support good projects,” Coons added.

Attorney Derrick Braaten, representing NWLA, hailed the order as a constitutional safeguard.

“I negotiate contracts for landowners in the oil patch every day and that’s been my experience – the oil companies don’t seem to have trouble working with landowners and deals are done every day in the patch,” Braaten said. “I share Troy’s confusion as to why the developers of carbon capture projects believe it is impossible to just negotiate with landowners for voluntary agreements.”

Attorney General Drew Wrigley called the ruling a “critically important question,” vowing to explore appeals while defending the law as a balanced economic measure. Summit did not immediately provide a comment.

The decision comes at a time when Summit is seeking route approvals, with more than 90% of landowners willing to lease pore space, but facing fierce opposition elsewhere.

Click here to read or download Judge Benson’s ruling.