Kilwinning fire: Battery plant EXPLODES for second time exactly one year on as terrified residents ‘hit by batteries’

The plant caught fire in April last year

Published: 13:50, 9 Apr 2025

Updated: 14:50, 9 Apr 2025

Close





A HUGE blaze has ripped through a Scottish battery plant after it exploded for the second time in a year.

Fire crews raced to the scene at 12.42pm and are currently tackling the inferno at the Fenix Battery Recycling plant in Kilwinning, Ayrshire, this afternoon.

3

A huge fire has erupted at a battery recycling plant in AyrshireCredit: The Scottish Sun

3

Firefighters arrived at the scene to tackle the blazeCredit: The Scottish Sun

3

It is the second time in the space of a year the plant has explodedCredit: The Scottish Sun

Nearby residents are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution.

Six fire appliances are currently at the site.

Shocked locals have been watching on in stunned silence as they watch battery missiles fly from the fire into the direction of their homes and cars.

Footage from the scene shows bright orange flames tearing through the site.

Thick smoke can be seen from miles in surrounding towns as it billows into the air.

Laura Dobbie, 42, said: "Police have told us people have been hit with flying batteries.

"I’ve not heard if they’ve been hurt but it’s terrifying. It’s like living in a war zone.

"People have had their windows smashed with flying batteries."