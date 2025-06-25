View in browser

IRINA SLAV

∙

PAID

READ IN APP

’Twas brillig, and the slithy toves

Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:

All mimsy were the borogoves,

And the mome raths outgrabe.

“Jabberwocky” is perhaps the most famous example in literature of how nonsense could be made to sound like meaningful text because the made-up words look like proper words. Of course, the second most famous example, from real life, is the transition campaign.

A new report just added to the pile of evidence to the above, suggesting Africa could go full net zero and save money from it. Trillions, to be precise. By “leapfrogging” the rest of the world by going from firewood to solar without passing the extractable hydrocarbons stage.

The report, by something called the Institute for Sustainable Futures at the University of Technology Sydney, features language such as “This report aims to galvanize all stakeholders” “to collaboratively reimagine Africa’s energy and development future” and “Africa has an unprecedented opportunity to leapfrog the dirty and obsolete energy systems of the past towards more modern, people-centred, decentralised renewable energy systems,” despite considerable “upfront costs”. Which is really all you need to know about the contents, also featuring heavy modelling and assumptions.

The claims that the African continent — which is not a single country, for the benefit of young people who have fallen victim of dubious educational reforms in the West from the past few decades — can go straight from pre-industrial to net-zero have become so tedious I was in two minds about discussing this report. But then a bunch of other reports made my mind. That bunch comes from Europe, the guiding light of the transition. They’re all about those “upfront costs”, which appear to have gone very, very wrong.

LISTEN NOW · 8:34

So, the authors of the Africa transition report claim that the continent could save as much as $3 trillion to $5 trillion by 2050, by swapping oil and gas for wind and solar — mostly solar because of this huge potential they have. It would also enjoy the creation of as many as 5.4 million new energy jobs. Hallelujah and hooray. Oh, yes, the upfront costs will be rather steep but nowhere near as steep as the costs of going through the natural evolution from firewood and dung to oil/gas/coal/nuclear. And these high upfront costs will eventually result in those trillion-dollar savings.

Meanwhile in Europe, Brussels is about to change its iron rule about subsidies. Said iron rule states that national governments cannot subsidise businesses, except in very special cases. Yes, I had no idea, either, but here it is, in Article 107 from the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union:

“Save as otherwise provided in the Treaties, any aid granted by a Member State or through State resources in any form whatsoever which distorts or threatens to distort competition by favouring certain undertakings or the production of certain goods shall, in so far as it affects trade between Member States, be incompatible with the internal market.”

It kind of seems to me the EU has been violating this rule for years now with their “support” for wind and solar at the marked expense of oil, gas, coal, and nuclear but never mind. It’s for a good cause.

So, whatever might this thing be that has forced the EU to essentially remove one of its foundational rules? You’d never believe it, but it seems it’s those upfront transition costs that the above report’s authors claim will eventually save African countries trillions in energy costs. Yes, Europe has been doing transition for decades and yet these upfront costs keep pushing energy bills higher and higher, to such a level that governments now need to intervene to avoid witnessing their industries crumble to dust because they can’t afford their energy consumption.

I’m sure this is not going to happen in Africa because in Africa they’re going to do it the right way, although what this way is, besides covering the land with solar panels and not building transmission lines because mini-grids are all the rage, remains unclear. Another thing that remains unclear is how the hundreds of millions of Africans who currently have no access to any electricity will be able to afford it once it is brought to them via those mini-grids.

Perhaps they’d probably all get employed in the transition sector to fill those millions of green job positions — if those positions, hypothetical as they are, were not a tiny fraction of the number of people with no access to electricity and living in abject poverty. The important thing is to prevent countries with oil and gas reserves from tapping those reserves because this would be a disaster.

Speaking of affordability, the FT treated us to a real-life story about transition in the developed world, namely the UK, from a New Zealander who for some reason relocated to the UK, bought a house, and made it net-zero. The price of the house: 1 million pounds. The upfront costs of the netzeroing: 500,000-750,000 pounds. And, get this, the guy says that his 12,500-pound (as in money, not weight) solar installation will not only pay for itself over seven years (I wonder why) but also provide 95% of his household’s electricity consumption on an annual basis. In Oxford. On an annual basis.

This is a screenshot of our rooftop solar installation’s output and portion of total consumption. June falls within the peak output period for rooftop solar and we have perfect exposure, unlike people in northwestern Europe. The panels cover our daytime consumption fully but since I will not start cooking dinner at noon, we get some consumption in the evenings as well. We’re quite energy-frugal because we have no need to consume a lot more than we are consuming now and yet peak solar cannot cover anything close to 95% of our consumption even on a peak-season basis, let alone an annual one.

But that guy with the million-pound house must be a lot more frugal than we are if the solar can cover 95% of his consumption on an annual basis — or maybe he counts the solar power he sells to the grid towards his total consumption coverage, which would be misleading and not strictly honest, but it’s the end message that matters. Also, batteries. The end message is that if you have two million pounds to spend on upfront net-zero costs you can have, um, cheap energy. It’s a tiny little reflection of the UK government’s approach to netzeroing.

So, transition flagmen Europe and the UK are spending billions on those upfront costs I can’t stop mentioning, they are now preparing to start spending more billions on helping businesses survive during the upfront cost period, and likely hoping they make it to the Promised Land of Cheap Green Energy before they die. Which they won’t, of course, but that’s no reason to recommend the same path to African governments, now, is it?

There is, however, an insurmountable problem with this path for African countries. The problem has been succinctly laid out in one of my favourite jokes, which goes as follows: Can a woman make a man a millionaire? Yes, she can, if he’s a billionaire. Just replace “woman” with “net zero”.

Europe and the UK are getting poor fast because of the transition — but they started out rich. Africa is not starting out rich. People literally cannot afford electricity because they don’t make enough money. And that’s just regular, “dirty and obsolete” electricity. The “clean” variety comes with those, yes, upfront costs. I’d suggest some major upfront employment ideas for African countries from the smartdonkeys at that Institute for Sustainable Futures before they make any “collaborative reimagining” suggestions.

BOTTOMLINE: Europe and the UK are getting poor fast because of the transition — but they started out rich. Africa is not starting out rich. People literally cannot afford electricity because they don’t make enough money. And that’s just regular, “dirty and obsolete” electricity. The “clean” variety comes with those, yes, upfront costs. I’d suggest some major upfront employment ideas for African countries from the smartdonkeys at that Institute for Sustainable Futures before they make any “collaborative reimagining” suggestions.