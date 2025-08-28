The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
5h

I find it absolutely comical (and disgusting) that they've come up with this brainstorm. Why not in the past? Why are we told the grids are shoddy, unreliable? We've been paying and paying all of these decades! Did all that go to their 6 figure salaries??

NOW they come out to "support" data centers and the demand they bring. I'm a lady, never swear in public, but I'm getting close with this type of nonsense and villainy!😡

Thanks for your efforts!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture