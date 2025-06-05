View in browser

About a year ago, I wrote a Substack about water scarcity reports and a creeping suspicion that these reports — and the actions they detailed — were a version of the climate emergency alarmism that has been used by government bureaucracies to centralise control over energy. Now, I’m quite certain this is indeed the case. They came for the energy and now they’re coming for the water.

Before I launch into my rant, I must confess that this was a hard one to write because the more I read up on the latest in water scarcity alarmism, the more my head filled with expletives. I will be careful to not let them spill out like sewage but I can’t guarantee a completely vanilla post.

Anyway, here’s something fresh from this week: “Europe is at the forefront of a growing water crisis — one that threatens industry, agriculture, ecosystems and citizens' access to water.” The grim warning comes from the “advocacy head at industry body Water Europe, which promotes water technology,” as cited by that bastion of bias-free journalism DW.

The report is filled with the usual messaging about climate change making droughts more frequent and longer, and water more scarce, so obviously we need to take action — or rather let the politicians and the businesspeople take action on our behalf because they know what they’re doing (insert expletive).

Indeed, politicians have just taken action. The European Commission yesterday released what it calls a Water resilience strategy, “to help the EU improve the way we manage water while making our businesses more competitive and innovative” (expletive, expletive, expletive). And how is the EU going to do this? With AI and education — and with water consumption restrictions (long string of expletives). To do that, they’re playing the rights card again, just like with climate change and energy.

LISTEN NOW · 7:54

Water, I learned with more than a little surprise from the EC release, is a fundamental human right. For years I thought water, like food and air, was a basic necessity but no, it has now been elevated to the status of a human right, no doubt with a view to implementing certain restrictions on that right so more people can continue having it. It’s the same idea as “Let’s shrink our energy consumption in Europe so the Maldives don’t sink underwater in three months.” The tool to force the change in mentality that the success of that idea requires is, once again, good old fearmongering.

Here’s a recent example of the tactics, courtesy of McKinsey: “If you were to bring all the water on Earth together in one bubble, that bubble would be a little over 800 miles wide. But here’s the catch: If you look at just the surface water, including lakes and streams, it would be a bubble that’s roughly 35 miles wide. That’s all we’ve got.”

This grim observation comes from the CEO of Ecolab, a company that, per McKinsey, “provides a wide range of water management and hygiene products and services.” It also apparently provides much needed scare spread services to Europe’s political and activism machine. The stated above has got specific numbers — a classic in scare tactics. It’s also misleading because we don’t just use surface water, but misleading information is part of the strategy.

The statement, further, has a dramatic end — also extremely effective. And it has an even more dramatic follow-up: “And when we look down the road to 2030, the world will need 56 percent more than what nature can replenish through the rain cycle. We will need to reuse and recycle water.”

Would anyone dare argue with that 56% figure? I would certainly like to know what it’s based on and whether it included computer modelling but we already know it did, so insert another string of expletives here, because what the Ecolab CEO says is a continuation of that now notorious “You vill eat ze bugs” and that continuation is “And you vill drink ze piss” — but less of it. Thank fate for small mercies.

The European Union wants to reduce water consumption by 10% by 2030 while improving water efficiency by the same percentage. Improving water efficiency is an excellent idea. How it fits in with river restoration plans that would require the demolition of dams built for the purposes of water security is beyond me but I’m sure the good folk at WaterEurope will help.

Incidentally, said good folk includes water utilities, Coca Cola, climate NGOs, Autodesk, the city of Venice, Aarhus University and over 20 pages of more entities that are apparently extremely concerned about the water situation in Europe. Well, with so much mental and financial firepower at our disposal, the problem should be as good as solved, then. And the solution is blatantly obvious: make water more expensive to restrict use and pass new rules for acceptable and unacceptable water use by limiting the acceptable use options and expanding the unacceptable use options. I mean, it has worked wonderfully for energy, why not transfer it to water as well?

“Water is life. Without water, nothing works,” Competition Commissioner Teresa Ribera, former Spanish climate minister and now also First Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition, said at the launch of that resilience strategy (an extra vulgar expletive for the string of nonsense in her title).

Ribera is not wrong, of course. Water is life and it has no alternatives, unlike electricity, at least when it comes to heating. You can switch from a space heater to a fireplace but you can’t switch from water to tree bark for hydration. Which, from the perspective of all the good businesspeople concerned about the water situation in Europe, is money in the bank, and not only figuratively. And from the perspective of the good people in Brussels? Why, that’s one huge, big lever of influence over how 450 million people live their lives. Control over the most basic necessity alongside food and air.

Now, having said all that, I must note something important. Reducing water leaks is a very good idea. Reducing water waste is an equally good idea. Forcing water utilities to fix their leaky pipes is certainly good because water utilities are often less willing to invest in that fixing than they should be — they get paid for the water they supply anyway, so why bother spending more money on the pipes? But forcing people to use less water when you don’t know if they are actually wasting it? That’s not so good, even though I am tempted to support a ban on using tap water to fill garden pools. Drill a well and leave my water pressure alone, you inconsiderate fellow villager pricks.

But here’s the thing. Water pressure inconvenience aside, that tap water will eventually return to the water cycle one way or another. Grim predictions of water demand exceeding supply — by a lot — aside, water is a literally renewable resource. And speaking of that demand-exceeding-supply scenario? Maybe not build a thousand bloody data centres? Because it’s certainly not explosive population growth that’s going to tip the water balance into a shortage in Europe.

