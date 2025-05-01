The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
2h

Good article thank you Mr Heins.On a speech I made I had to explain Photosynthesis!! Guess these climate cons cannot even remember Grade school teachings.When people base such huge expensive changes that are this important, on the plant and human food that is CO2, then their hoax will fail!! Bad start bad ending!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture