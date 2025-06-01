List U.S. LNG Export Terminals – Existing, Approved, and Proposed

Did you know that there are eight LNG export terminals currently in operation in the U.S. with a combined export capacity of 14.43 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d)? There are another eight LNG projects currently approved and under construction with a combined additional capacity of 17.43 Bcf/d. That’s right, all of the facilities under construction will more than double our current LNG exporting capacity! In addition to all of that, there are another 12 facilities approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) but not yet under construction. If they were to be built, add another massive 17.65 Bcf/d. Astonishing! We have maps with the names, locations,m and capacities for all LNG export facilities either in operation or planned.

Actually, we located the map below on the FERC website, which was recently updated just a few days ago. Of all the eight currently active and operating LNG facilities listed, it’s a safe bet that Marcellus/Utica molecules flow to all but the teeny tiny facility in Alaska. We’re pretty sure our molecules flow to the rest.

Not all of the approved but not yet under-construction facilities will get built. And not all of the proposed but not yet approved facilities will get approved and built.

What got us thinking about these facilities and how they rank was an article we spotted on the Marine Insight website. The article lists what the marine industry considers the “top 5” major LNG terminals in the United States. It intrigued us that Cove Point, which exports 100% Marcellus/Utica molecules, made the top 5 list.

Here is how the marine industry thinks about (and values) LNG export facilities:

The U.S has many large and strategically important LNG Terminals, both for import and export. As of 2024, the ones mentioned in the article were recognised as the most prominent, given their role in the maritime industry, based on their status, impact, and operational capacity. 1. Sabine Pass, Louisiana This is the largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in the country, situated in Cameron Parish, Louisiana and operated by Cheniere Energy Partners, a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy. It has 5 storage tanks, 3 berths with a pipeline network which gives access to gas from across the U.S. The terminal has a production capacity of 30 million tonnes per annum of LNG. There are 6 fully operational trains, each with a capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum. It processes more than 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas into LNG per day. Cheniere plans to expand the terminal to boost its capacity and incorporate waste heat recovery systems, carbon capture, optimised ship loading, 2 liquefaction trains and a boil-off gas reliquefaction unit. 2. Corpus Christi LNG, Texas This second-biggest LNG export terminal in the U.S is operated by Cheniere Energy Inc. and lies in San Paricio County. It has 3 liquefaction trains, each producing around 5 million tonnes per annum of LNG, totalling 16.5 mtpa. It is undergoing expansion to leverage existing infrastructure for efficiency. The terminal is linked to many interstate and intrastate pipelines, making it accessible to major gas-producing areas like the Permian Basin. The facility also has 3 massive containment tanks, each with a 160,000 m3 capacity and two berths to accommodate the largest LNG Carriers in the world. 3. Freeport LNG, Texas Considered to be the third largest LNG export terminal in the U.S, Freeport LNG in Texas, operated by Freeport LNG Development, L.P., has a nominal capacity of 5 to 5.7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). It has 3 operational trains and a total LNG production capacity of 16.3 to 17 mtpa after the recent debottlenecking projects. The facility consumes around 2.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily. It has 3 LNG storage tanks, and it achieved a record LNG production in April 2025. This is a key player in U.S LNG exports, and its operational changes influence global LNG prices, especially in Europe and Asia, due to a significant share of export capacity. 4. Cameron LNG, Louisiana This important LNG facility lies in Hackberry along the Calcasieu Channel, 18 miles from the Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America). It is operated by Sempra Infrastructure, along with partners: TotalEnergies, Mitsui & Co., and Japan LNG Investment (Mitsubishi Corp and NYK). This LNG export terminal has been completely operational since 2020 and has 3 fully operational trains, and a total LNG production capacity of up to 14.95 million tonnes per annum. The terminal has access to 5 interstate pipelines, which serve two-thirds of U.S gas markets. It supplies LNG to Asia along with Europe and supports U.S export growth and energy security. The facility is being expanded to add an LNG train with a production capacity of 6.7 million tonnes per annum, to replace the previously authorised two smaller trains. There are plans for debottlenecking for a five per cent increase in the current capacity of the first 3 trains. Additionally, electric drive motors would be installed to reduce emissions and systems for carbon capture and sequestration will be put in place. It is expected that the expansion will create thousands of jobs. 5. Cove Point LNG, Maryland This prominent facility lies in Lusby, Maryland, on the western side of the Chesapeake Bay and is operated by BHE GT&S (Berkshire Hathaway Energy), Dominion Energy, and Brookfield Asset Management. It is among the biggest and most advanced bi-directional LNG terminals in the U.S, capable of import and export operations. It has one LNG liquefaction train and a LNG production capacity of 5.75 million tonnes per annum. The facility gets natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations through the 88-mile Cove Point Pipeline. From 2018 onwards, Cove Point produced 12 billion gallons of LNG and loaded more than 300 LNG cargoes for export to 28 nations. It also has infrastructure for vapourisation, storage and liquefaction through APCIC3/MR technology. The LNG is shipped from a dock lying 1.4 miles from storage tanks, linked by an underwater tunnel. The facility covers 131 acres, and LNG from this facility goes to Asian markets, especially Japan. Conclusion The U.S has emerged as the leading exporter of LNG, thanks to its LNG infrastructure, which combines significant capacities, advanced technologies and strategic locations. These facilities, driven by massive domestic natural gas resources and a strong demand, have enabled the U.S to supply LNG to around 50 nations across 5 continents. This presence is expected to grow with new facilities such as Plaquemines LNG and expansions at Corpus Christi and Cameron, which will further increase production capacity in the coming years.*

*Marine Insight/Zahra Ahmed (May 29, 2025) – 5 Major LNG Terminals in the United States

