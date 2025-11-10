View in browser

Stop me if you’ve heard this. The Holy Grail of the energy transition. The solution to that annoying intermittency problem. The guarantee for success in the net-zero race, which is not a race but an extended agony, but anyway. Yes, that would be battery storage.

I’ve been writing about battery storage for more years than I care to think about, going from rampant enthusiasm to not so rampant enthusiasm, to creeping suspicion to resignation to the fact that battery tech breakthroughs are a dozen a dime but on the ground, as it were, it’s mostly good old lithium ions and there’s nowhere near enough capacity to live up to the promise of dealing with that intermittency problem and cementing net zero as viable.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of many, many people, we need look no further than Germany for proof of what I will pompously call The Great Battery Storage Failure With a Side of Gas. It’s a big side and, hilariously, Germany and its friends and neighbours are trying to cancel it and make sitting in the cold and dark cool.

Let’s see now, Germany had 73 GW in installed wind power capacity at the end of 2024. It also had 100 GW in installed solar capacity. New wind capacity approvals in the first half of 2025 hit a record of 7.8 GW and new solar additions hit 8.69 GW in the same period, and continued to grow in the third quarter. That’s swell, of course, but one would be forgiven for wondering why, with all that new capacity Germany would go and ramp up its gas power generation, because that’s exactly what Germany did.

“Germany’s highest gas-fired power generation levels since 2021 are scuppering regional efforts to replenish natural gas stockpiles ahead of the peak season for gas-fired power demand.

Below-normal European natural gas inventories - which are usually at their annual peaks by this point in the year - leave the region exposed to power price volatility heading into winter when power demand across the continent is highest,” Reuters’ chief transition cheerleader Gavin Maguire reported last week.

Why? Well, “An enduring slump in power generation from wind farms and hydropower plants is the main driver behind the jump in Germany’s gas use, which has climbed by around 15% over the first 10 months of 2025 from the year before.”

Where, one wonders, are the batteries to prevent this gas orgy, and I am here to tell you that they are being added at a record, yes, record pace. Alas, that record pace is nowhere near record enough to justify the reputation of battery storage as that Holy Grail. It’s Greek tragedy-level sad, really. Let’s look at the numbers.

At the end of 2024, there were 1.8 billion battery storage systems installed in Germany, which — I’m building suspence here, you understand — amounted to a stunning 19 GWh of capacity, “enough to cover the daily electricity consumption of two million two-person households.” Obviously, that sounds much prettier than the plain “four million people”.

I’m not done with the suspence-building, however. Would you like to guess how much of that 19 GWh total in installed battery capacity was utility-scale, the kind that backs up large wind and solar installations? Of course you wouldn’t. It was a grand total of 3.6 GWh. Because the rest was household batteries for people to back up their rooftop solar. But here’s a twist: those 3.6 GWh don’t really matter in themselves. Because they can only deliver a total of 2 GW, per a report from August this year that boasted the lightning fast grid-scale battery buildout in Europe’s largest wind and solar market.

So lighting fast is this buildout that by the end of 2025, Germany could see a total of 3 whole GW of battery storage, that is, if needs must, battery arrays in the country could discharge a total of 3 GW of power. And yet the twists keep coming because, apparently, these batteries are special and programmed to release their charge over a certain period — more suspence-building — which for most batteries currently in operation in Germany is the astonishing one hour. Now pick yourselves off the floor because “from next year, almost every new project will have a duration of 2 hours or more.” See? Who’s laughing now?

To recap, as of end-June 2025, there was a total 80.8 GW in wind power capacity in Germany, along with 108.69 GW of solar capacity for a total-total of almost 190 GW of generation capacity. For that generation capacity there was, let’s be generous, around 20 GWh of battery storage capacity, which in GW, or the maximum amount releasable in case of a blackout, if we are to believe AI, was even less, and of that, utility-scale capacity was less than 3 GW — and most of it could only do the releasing for an hour. Remember how long the Spain and Portugal blackout lasted? Yeah, about ten hours.

The ball is now in Brussels’ court, because “Cargoes of gas could be diverted from Europe unless Brussels makes major changes to its methane emissions rules, risking a shortage just as the bloc introduces a ban on Russian fuel, the energy industry has threatened.” Note the word that the FT used, “threatened”, not “warned”. Desperate frustration can be so charming.

P.S. But hwhy are the Germans not building batteries everywhere, Irina? You know hwhy but for newcomers, it’s because they’re bloody expensive and take up way too much space.