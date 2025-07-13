The Word Merchant

BATTERIES ARE ABSURD. plus they explode. Imagine a conflagration of them. Dumb and Dumber

PJM is Pennsylvania New Jersey and Maryland (fyi)

PJM’s estimate peak demand for 2030 is about 180,000 MW.

Meeting that for 16 hours with batteries requires 2,880,000 MWh of usable storage.

Usable storage is between 20% and 80% of nameplate battery capacity, hence 60%.

Thus we need 4,800,000 MWh of nameplate battery capacity.

Storage facility capital costs vary, but $500,000 per MWh is a reasonable estimate.

This gives a total cost of $2.4 trillion, or $2,400,000,000,000, for the batteries to make wind and solar reliable in this case. This fantastic cost is clearly not feasible.

and only for PJM!! and prior to the century club peeps who want bring in million more immigrants.

