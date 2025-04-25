Mass Coral Bleaching Fake News Again

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Ian Magness

CALI, Colombia (AP) — The United Nations, scientists and governments made an urgent call Wednesday for increased funding to protect coral reefs under threat of extinction.

Research this year shows that 77% of the world’s reefs are affected by bleaching, mainly due to warming ocean waters amid human-caused climate change. It’s the largest and fourth mass global bleaching on record and is impacting both hemispheres, United Nations Capital Development Fund said.

In the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, bleaching affected 90% of the coral assessed in 2022

https://apnews.com/article/coral-un-bleaching-extinction-emergency-cop16-cali-colombia-ed4439fe10ac76a79443dbeab2c343c1

We have, of course, been here before!

The same old lies were being peddled a year ago:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-68814016

Meanwhile, back in the real world, the reefs are doing fine:

And the Pacific was just as warm as now 500 years ago:

https://phys.org/news/2024-08-fijian-coral-reveals-year-pacific.html

As AP inadvertently report, this is all about UN fundraising:

After the emergency session, the governments of New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Germany and France made new pledges totaling around $30 million to the U.N. fund for coral reefs established in 2020. By 2030, the fund seeks to leverage up to $3 billion in public and private finance to support coral reef conservation efforts. Around $225 million has been raised to date.

