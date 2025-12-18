ANTI-DRILLING/FOSSIL FUEL | INDUSTRYWIDE ISSUES | PIPELINES

December 18, 2025

In 2022, then-Massachusetts Attorney General (now Governor) Maura Healey bragged she had “stopped two gas pipelines from coming into this state” and that she opposes new natgas infrastructure in the state. Her claim is captured on video. A few months ago, Healey said she has “never stopped gas pipelines from entering the state” and that natural gas is an essential energy source in Massachusetts. She was roundly criticized by Democrats and Republicans alike as gaslighting the issue (see Gaslighting Mass. Governor Says She’s Never Blocked Pipelines). Healey is once again changing her story. She now admits that she *did* stop the pipeline projects, but she did so because they were a “lousy deal” for ratepayers in the Bay State. Talk about desperate.

When do you know a politician (like Healey) is lying? When her lips are moving.

Governor Maura Healey is again changing her position on the two natural gas pipelines she stopped as Attorney General as energy costs continue to soar and strengthen its grip on the Bay State.

In a one-on-one interview with NBC Boston on Friday, Healey was asked about her stoppage of the two pipelines – to be built and operated by energy infrastructure giants Kinder Morgan and Access Northeast – when she was attorney general. The governor acknowledged that she stopped the pipelines because they were a “lousy deal.”

“They were a lousy deal for ratepayers and I’ve got to stand up for people in Massachusetts. I thought it was wrong for ratepayers, people, residents, taxpayers in Massachusetts to foot the bill for those pipelines, instead of the pipeline companies,” Healey told the network.

This comes just a month after the governor deflected blame for stopping the gas pipelines. When asked by the Herald if stopping the two pipelines contributed to soaring energy costs in the Bay State, Healey said “Well, first of all, I didn’t do that,” going on to blame President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods for the rising utility costs.

The Herald asked for clarification on Healey’s conflicting statements, to which her office again blamed the “lousy deal” offered to the state, arguing that she defended ratepayers from Kinder Morgan and Access Northeast’s attempts to “pass billions in new pipeline infrastructure costs on to electric ratepayers.”

“Maura Healey stood up for ratepayers over corporate profits. As Attorney General, Maura Healey argued that ratepayers should not foot the bill for corporate developers. After she successfully argued that, the companies chose to walk away. They could have moved forward with the project if they were willing to pay for it themselves, not with ratepayer dollars,” said Gov. Healey’s Spokesperson Karissa Hand, who did not provide an explanation as to why Healey has gone back and forth on accepting responsibility for stopping the pipeline projects.

Hand also tells the Herald that the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court held that the arrangement would have violated state law.

She also cited an outside analysis, conducted by Synapse Electricity Economics Inc., that estimated the Access Northeast project to cost $6.6 billion. She also cited Kinder Morgan’s own cost estimates for its project of $3 to $5 billion.

But during a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) forum in September 2022, leadership at Kinder Morgan claimed if their pipeline project had been allowed to advance, it would have saved ratepayers billions of dollars.

“Had that project gone in service, which it was targeted for November 2018, it would have saved the region $2.8 Billion between November of 2018 and today,” said Kinder Morgan President Kimberly Watson during the 2022 FERC New England Winter Gas Electric Forum. “That is a significant amount of money. Natural gas is affordable, it is reliable and it is plentiful in the United States.”

In a project overview, Access Northeast said New England ratepayers could have saved $1 billion annually during normal winter weather if their project had proceeded.

Healey’s current Secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, Rebecca Tepper, represented the Attorney General’s office during that forum and defended the move to stop the pipelines, arguing that Massachusetts was relying too heavily on natural gas.

“We’re overly dependent on a single fuel. We’re overly dependent on natural gas, and the entire region is at risk anytime we have some kind of disruption on that system,” Tepper said. “We’ve often tried to address the problem of reliance on one fuel by saying ‘let’s have more natural gas.’ First it was a pipeline, and looking back on it now, you know, thank goodness we didn’t do that because we would be even more dependent on natural gas than we are today.”

Spokesman for the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance Paul Craney tells the Herald that stopping natural gas infrastructure has been one of Healey’s “top priorities” over the past decade.

“Its hard to keep track with her various positions of shutting down two pipelines, but the fact of the matter is that everyone knows her record as attorney general and three years into the governor’s office. This was one of her top priorities for the past decade: to stop the natural gas expansion into Massachusetts and New England and to stop any maintenance of this infrastructure,” Craney said. “If Governor Healey’s actions met her rhetoric, we would be more hopeful. But, her latest response over the weekend is nothing more than gaslighting Massachusetts ratepayers.”

Healey had originally bragged about stopping the pipelines during her 2022 campaign for governor. During an event on WBUR in April of that year, now widely circulated online, the then-Attorney General reminded the audience she stopped the pipelines.

“Remember, I stopped two gas pipelines from coming into this state,” Healey said, before going on to say she opposes building more gas infrastructure.

Experts say the absence of regional natural gas pipelines coming into Massachusetts, combined with state policies and mandates, have been driving increasing energy costs.

Last month, the Fiscal Alliance Foundation released a report that concluded state-mandated climate and energy programs are to blame for the sharp rise in electric bills in Massachusetts.

The report — Massachusetts Electric Costs: The Real Source of the Problem, authored by energy policy analyst Lisa Linowes and released by the Fiscal Alliance Foundation — found that policy surcharges included in electric rates have quadrupled since 2014, bringing the average monthly household electric bill from $113 in 2014 to a whopping $204 in early 2025. It says these policy surcharges now account for nearly one-third of every dollar on residential electric bills, with solar incentives, renewable mandates, and energy-efficiency surcharges accounting for the steepest cost increases.

That’s nearly double the rate of inflation. In the same period, costs tied to renewable mandates, carbon programs, and energy-efficiency surcharges grew from $15 to $59 per month.

Healey’s change in stance on the pipeline issue also came after debate flared surrounding a bill (H. 4744), filed by state Rep. Mark Cusak (D-Braintree), that seeks to lower costs, but would weaken the state’s 2030 climate mandate, according to critics. Climate activists have voiced opposition against the bill, saying it would represent a “significant step backward for both affordability and climate progress.”

The legislation now sits with the House Ways and Means Committee where the chairman anticipates revisions.

Earlier this year, Governor Healey expressed support for a supply contract to expand capacity of the existing Algonquin pipeline. Under this proposal, her office says Eversource gas ratepayers would pay only for the increased supply and Enbridge would finance the expansion.*