HEADLINE: “Media Crazed: No, Every Region Can’t Be Warming Faster Than Everywhere Else”, by Anthony Watts
“Outlets push the same lazy climate narrative about every country and region being hotter than the global average.”
Media Crazed: No, Every Region Can’t Be Warming Faster Than Everywhere Else
Outlets push the same lazy climate narrative about every country and region being hotter than the global average.
in Extreme Weather, Media, News and Opinion, Science
Reading Time: 6 mins read
A A
Share on FacebookShare on XwitterShare on Linkedin
Over the past severa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Word Merchant to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.