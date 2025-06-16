The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nathan Hammer's avatar
Nathan Hammer
2h

Excellent piece. So folks are aware, pre-2024 emissions reduction data from coal fired power plants is below:

Sulfur Dioxide (SO2): Down 93% from 1990 to 2022, thanks to flue gas desulfurization systems (“scrubbers”) that capture 98% of SO2. Over 85% of coal plants use this technology.

Nitrogen Oxides (NOx): Reduced by 87% since 1990, with selective catalytic reduction and low-NOx burners cutting emissions by up to 90%, improving air quality.

Particulate Matter (PM): Dropped 94% from 1970 to 2022, with electrostatic precipitators and fabric filters capturing 99-99.9% of particles, clearing our skies.

Mercury (Hg): Slashed by 96% from 1990 to 2020 via activated carbon injection, protecting waterways and wildlife.

Carbon Dioxide (CO2): Down 40-58% from 2005 to 2022, driven by efficiency upgrades and early CCS adoption.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture