Media: LM Wind Power to lay off 66% of Danish employees

It is no longer possible to run a sustainable and profitable business, writes LM Wind Power in a letter to its employees.

VIKTOR BRANDT KÆRGAARD

Rotor blade manufacturer LM Wind Power has announced imminent layoffs to its employees in a letter obtained by Danish media Ingeniøren.

“The market for blades is simply no longer what it used to be. Customers have canceled orders and/or moved volume to internal factories, while customers are unwilling to pay prices that make it possible to run a sustainable and profitable business,” the letter states, according to the media outlet.

As a result, the company will lay off 59 of its 90 Danish employees, while LM Wind Power will also abandon its development of new and larger blades for future wind turbines.

Large deficits

As EnergyWatch’s Danish sister media, EnergiWatch, has previously reported, LM Wind Power has been hit by massive deficits.

The company, owned by US-based GE Vernova, lost more than DKK 2.6bn (EUR 348m) last year. That is almost a quarter more than the approximately DKK 2.1bn that the crisis-stricken supplier made on the top line.

In total, GE Vernova has lost roughly DKK 8.3bn on the Danish blade manufacturer since the US OEM bought the company in 2017.

If LM’s US-owned holding company is included in the purchase, the figure becomes even more monumental. Last year, a loss of just DKK 414m was recorded. However, if the loss in LM Group Holding is added to the joint-stock company, a loss of DKK 19.8bn has accumulated over the past eight years.

The CEO left the company

In September, LM Wind Power decided to say goodbye to its CEO. Hanif Mashal, who had been at the helm of the blade manufacturer since last March, left the crisis-stricken company.

The blade manufacturer did not disclose who initiated the job change or the reason for it. Nevertheless, Mashal’s time at the helm of LM Wind Power has been marked by continued decline, big losses and scandals.

Beyond the deficits already described, there have also been several spectacular component failures.

Last summer, one of the blades broke during the construction of the Vineyard Wind offshore wind farm off Massachusetts, which, besides delaying and increasing the cost of the project, added fuel to the fire for US wind power detractors as images of crashed blade debris on the beach began to appear.

GE Vernova was quick to point the finger at its blade manufacturer as the party responsible for the mishap. Local media subsequently reported how an internal investigation had discovered that factory management had instructed employees to falsify quality controls in order to mask defects in the blades. These reports were not denied by the owner, and nine senior employees – including the factory manager – were subsequently fired.

The head of LM Wind Power’s offshore wind turbine blade division also went the same way. Vineyard Wind’s blades were not the only ones with problems. Within a few months, two “incidents” involving blades had to be reported at the delayed British Dogger Bank project, which is also being built with GE Vernova turbines and LM Wind blades.

Well over 10,000 fewer employees in five years

Along the way, the owner has split LM Wind Power’s business in two. One is under the direct control of the US group and handles the production of GE Vernova’s own turbines. The other builds blades for other turbine manufacturers. It is the latter, still Danish-based part that Mashal left.

In line with the continuous decline and billion-dollar losses, the company has not only been split up, but also cut back. This has taken the form of massive layoffs, factory closures, and the sale of the otherwise profitable factory in Poland, which has been taken over by Vestas.

Before the sale, LM Wind Power reported having around 3,000 employees. Although the aforementioned split must be taken into account, that figure was 14,238 five years ago.