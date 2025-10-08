The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
j2d2's avatar
j2d2
5h

Hanlon’s Razor: Never attribute to malice that which can be explained by incompetence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture