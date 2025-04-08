UK NEWS WEBSITE OF THE YEAR 2024

Miliband’s net zero sprint at risk because green tech ‘too expensive’

‘Unparalleled’ investment and innovation needed to meet ministers’ 2050 target, says Ed Miliband risks falling short of net zero targets because the green technology required is too expensive, research has found.

PwC has warned that more than half of the UK’s plans to replace carbon with green energy rely on technologies that are too expensive to be commercially viable compared to their fossil fuel equivalents.

In a report published on Tuesday, researchers said large-scale production was needed to drive down costs, but building new facilities was considered either too expensive or too risky an investment for venture funds and private equity firms to make.

Around 56pc of the UK’s efforts are dependent on these new technologies.

PwC warned that “unparalleled” levels of investment and innovation were now needed to achieve the Government’s aim of reaching net zero by 2050.

Mr Miliband, the Energy Secretary, has unveiled plans to spend £22bn on a string of clean energy projects including carbon capture, a controversial scheme in which carbon dioxide is captured and buried permanently deep underground.

However, the initiatives have attracted criticism, including from Octopus Energy chief Greg Jackson, who questioned how well the technology will work and said the money would be better spent on renewables.

The report found that the need to ramp up technological capabilities is particularly acute given the speed required to complete the green energy transition.

PwC revealed that the world must decarbonise 20 times faster to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Even achieving a limit at 2C – the lower end of the Paris Climate Agreement’s target – would require a sevenfold increase in the current decarbonisation rate.

Researchers said greater support would be needed from both investors and the Government to help fund the technology required for net zero.

However, it comes at a time of fierce scrutiny over spending on green initiatives.

Ministers are facing growing questions over the economic impact of net zero policies, particularly in the wake of Donald Trump’s tariffs, which have upended global trade and threaten to push economies around the world into a recession.

Sir Keir Starmer on Monday began pulling back on net zero plans in response to Trump’s trade war.

The Prime Minster said high-end British car manufacturers such as Aston Martin and McLaren would be exempt from rules banning the sale of all petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 in an effort to cushion the blow of a new 25pc tariff on all car imports.

Fines for missing these targets will also be watered down.

The ‘carbon funding gap’

The PwC report found that the UK’s climate tech sector has grown rapidly over the last decade, increasing its share of early-stage financing from 1pc to around 10pc.

Total investment into UK-based climate tech companies increased to £4.5bn in 2024 from £3.6bn the previous year, underscoring its critical role in the energy transition.

PwC said that certain sectors including mobility and energy currently receive more than half of venture funding from the UK and 70pc globally as investors focus on sectors considered easier to decarbonise.

Meanwhile, sectors including buildings, food, agriculture and heavy industry receive only about 10pc of investment despite each accounting for approximately 20pc of total emissions.

The report warned that these sectors had been overlooked because of concerns about the high levels of money and expertise required to carry out the net zero shift, resulting in a “carbon funding gap”.

James Pincus, a partner at PwC, said: “While technology alone can’t solve the climate crisis, climate tech and innovation are essential to drive forward the net zero agenda.

“The recent growth in UK climate tech investment is encouraging, but we must continue to identify and invest in innovative solutions, seek increased government support and focus investor attention across a broader range of sectors, especially where decarbonisation is more challenging.”

Mr Pincus added: “The current emphasis on established technologies and short-term profits has led to a ‘carbon funding gap,’ across many high emission sectors.”

Despite concerns about lagging technology and a funding shortfall, PwC said climate tech now offered a growth opportunity and identified 50 UK start-ups with the potential to boost the country’s decarbonisation efforts.

A government spokesman said: “Our mission to become a clean energy superpower is the one of the greatest economic opportunities of the 21st century, and key part of our Plan for Change.

“We are unleashing our science and tech sector to drive the push for clean energy, including through the record £13.9bn allocated to research and development funding just last week, as well as plans to streamline red tape through the new Regulatory Innovation Office.”

