The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LawyerLisa's avatar
LawyerLisa
1hEdited

Someone needs to do a statistical analysis of of all the flaws in science landing over and over again in the same exact way... that which proves or supports climate alarmism. Like we are in the thousands of flawed studies, reports, models and lo and behold they are wrong and wanted to support climate alarm. What are the freaking chances..

Gazillion x gazillion to one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture