This week, the U.S. president called climate change “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.” Mainstream media rushed, oh, how they rushed to report on the statement, easily doing their word count targets by surrounding the quote with tirades about how “Some countries’ leaders are watching rising seas threaten to swallow their homes. Others are watching their citizens die in floods, hurricanes and heat waves, all exacerbated by climate change.”

To be fair, Trump could’ve phrased it better. It’s not changes in the planet’s climate that are the con. It’s the transition that’s the con, as he clarified in the extended version of his statement, which said “All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong. They were made by stupid people that have cost their countries fortunes and given those same countries no chance for success. If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail.”

Naturally, many of the “stupid people” got gassy about it. Renowned scientific minds such as Arnold Schwarzenegger slammed Trump for saying what he did. And dedicated members of the Church of Climate Change did what I gather some pregnant women also did this week in response to another Trump statement, about how taking Tylenol during pregnancy was not exactly safe. One of these women has reportedly overdosed on the drug.

I have been harping on about an epidemic of mental illness for years and it appears to be getting worse by the day. Tylenol’s maker wrote on X that it does not, in point of fact, encourage pregnant women taking the drug because… it has not been tested on such groups. Yet women on the social media platform said they had been told by their GPs that it was safe to use during pregnancy.

What, pray, does the Tylenol dumpster fire have to do with the energy transition? Well, that would be the fixation on one Right Story and the pointed refusal to acknowledge any challenge to it. Whatever the cost.

Take the fact that despite apocalyptic visions of submerged coastal towns even the Netherlands is still undrowned, there have been no devastating floods in the usual places this year, except Venice where, you know, they’re part of life. But, per city records, they have been getting worse.

I’m not going to argue with Venice city records. I’m not even going to argue about climate change being real because I can see it myself. It is real. What my beef is with, and not only mine, is the “manmade” element of the climate change fixation, which is what spurred the whole transition con, as so graciously described by President Trump.

This fixation, to the exclusion of any and all non-manmade sources of CO2 such as the earth and the water, is comparable to what appears to be a long practice of doctors in the United States prescribing a pain relief medicine to pregnant women, when the maker of that medicine does not recommend it for use by pregnant women because it has not been tested for adverse effects. And there were reports of doubts about its safety in that same mainstream media that is frantically denying Trump’s statement. Pardon the bolding but I am royally pissed.

If you can forgive me for stating the obvious for the 347th time, the energy transition rests on taxpayer money. Companies involved in said transition are completely open about it and they see nothing wrong with it. Under normal circumstances, this would have been seen as the scam it is. Under actual circumstances in parts of the world, it is seen as unobjectionable by most people because we have a planet to save. It becomes objectionable when they start feeling the drain with their wallets.

Meanwhile, the transition pushers are staging a sort of a challenge like the Tylenol challenge. Ørsted is set to resume work on that offshore wind project that Trump tried to kill. That’s quite brave in light of recent stock price and rights issue developments but okay. The corporate media is in a race to spin the Trump admin’s policies in a way that makes them look positive for wind, solar, etc. And Fortescue’s Andrew Forrest has apparently doubled down on the company’s net-zero plans, even as he tweaks these plans because they’re not working.

“Sue me, but I’m saying you have no basis of fact to say that,” Forrest said of Trump’s “con job” statement. This is quite an interesting statement. How would one call a scheme where a government is paying money from taxes it collects from the population to a select number of companies producing goods or providing services that are first, more expensive than alternatives and second, more unreliable than alternatives, to sum up, all-round worse for people?

But they’re greener and greener’s good because in the long term it will be more expensive to stick to the cheap and reliable products and services, the messaging goes. That could’ve flown and it did fly for quite a while, until the voices of those questioning The Science became too loud to ignore. There are even people saying that the Sun’s activity affects the Earth’s climate, can you believe it? And they’re astrophysicists. Kind of the equivalent of a pharmaceutical company saying they would not recommend the use of their drug by pregnant women because they don’t know if it’s safe because they haven’t tested it on them.

Obviously, they could not test Tylenol on pregnant women because there is such a thing as ethics. But I’m sure it is possible to study the effects of the drug, if any, on people whose mothers took Tylenol during pregnancy. Just like it should be possible to study the effects of changes in solar activity on the Earth’s climate. Unless I’m gravely mistaken, solar activity is being tracked.

Of course, I may be gravely mistaken. Then again, perhaps neither studying the effects of Tylenol use by pregnant women post factum nor acknowledging the effect of solar activity on the climate of a nearby planet that is inhabitable precisely because of that solar activity would be politically correct and that’s all that matters these days in that overcrowded asylum we call the developed world.

P.S. The title quote is from an Energy Realities podcast viewer with a wonderful sense of humour. Many thanks for the inspiration.

P.P.S. President Trump’s statements are not always factually correct. However, some responses to them have become utterly unhinged. The problem needs addressing.

