The price tag of Europe’s transition just went up by a trillion dollars. Actually, it went up by several trillion dollars. In a normal world, this would put a final end to the “clean and affordable” song but we all know this is not going to happen, right? What is going to happen is more waste of money — and failure to ensure the Iberian blackout doesn’t happen again.

That’s what it’s all about, of course. “Grid upgrades”. “Energy storage capacity”. What this means is more transmission lines from solar and wind installations to consumption centers and batteries. Lots and lots of batteries.

Funny story, my husband and I had a discussion about battery backup when the blackout hit. He argued batteries would be useful in a supply/demand imbalance situation. I pointed out the cost problem. And then we googled just how much

”renewable” capacity Spain has in total. Ready? Solar plus wind are at a total 64 GW. Good luck backing this up with batteries, or even half of it. But I guess that’s what the trillions are for.

The grid is definitely the new frontier for climate crusaders. One of the few sensible arguments in the whole transition narrative is that getting electricity from the point of generation to the point of consumption should be as easy as possible. Funny how we never had this problem with baseload generators, which tend to be built near the point of fuel supply, such as coal mines, or near a handy river to cool the reactors for nuclear power plants. And yet just two of these can perfectly well supply half a small country with their electricity, far away as the source of supply is from the many points of consumption.

Clearly, this won’t fly with wind and solar because they require even more special locations than nuclear and don’t generate around the clock, hence the need for more transmission lines. We won’t talk about the implications of so many new lines for the stability of a grid that is going to see even more wind and solar poured into it, of course. I’m certainly no expert but it sounds like European countries want to spent trillions to make their collective grid even less reliable than Spain’s and Portugal’s proved to be. The funny part? They won’t be able to spend this money fast enough because there aren’t enough people or materials to expand the grid as immediately as the spending planners would have liked.