THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

NOV 10

READ IN APP

You can tell the writers at USA Today just hate to tell this story and have tried to wrap in the perspective of radical chic environmentalists who serve as shills for special interest NGOs and their elitist funders. But, reality can only be denied for a time, and the real story can be found in the middle of the article:

[The] New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) [has decided] to issue water permits for the controversial Williams Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) natural gas pipeline and a compressor station. The DEP’s decision came Nov. 7, a day after New York State issued permits for the $1 billion project which would transport natural gas from Pennsylvania to the New York City area through an underground pipeline that cuts through Hunterdon, Somerset and Middlesex counties to Raritan Bay where a submarine pipeline will take the gas to Long Island. The project also includes plans for a 32,000-horsepower gas compressor near the border of Franklin and South Brunswick. “We’re proud to move NESE forward and do our part in providing New Yorkers access to clean, reliable and affordable natural gas,” said Chad Zamarin, president and CEO of Williams, in a statement after the New York approval. “This project reflects our commitment to deliver clean and reliable energy, while lowering energy costs and supporting economic growth and environmental stewardship.” According to Williams, the NESE project is designed to meet market needs of, providing $1.8 billion in economic development, delivering gas to 2.3 million homes, and reducing CO2 emissions by more than 13,000 tons per year Williams also said the project will support more than 3,000 jobs and generate millions in revenue for the state tax revenues for the states.

This change in position is a result of two things:

Trump’s leadership, exercised by boldly stating the obvious, and Economic and energy needs that always trump ideology when push comes to shove.

Hallelujah! Now onto the Constitution!

#NESE #Pipeline #NewYork #NewJersey #Climate #Electricity #EnergyNeeds