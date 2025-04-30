The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tuco's Child's avatar
Tuco's Child
34m

For this next winter they better stock up on puffy parkas. Made from fossil fuels of course.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
10m

Good thing this happened in the warmer seasons.

Blame the woke who aspired the joke of net zero.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture