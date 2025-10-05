HEADLINE: “Net Zero Crumbling Slowly at First, Then Suddenly”, By DAVID TURVER
“A decade ago, the leaders of the three main parties, David Cameron, Nick Clegg and Ed Miliband signed their pledge that effectively took climate and energy policy out of the democratic process.”
Net Zero Crumbling Slowly at First, Then Suddenly
Net Zero is collapsing faster than the coal-fired power stations blown up by Alok Sharma
A decade ago, the leaders of the three main parties, David Cameron, Nick Clegg and Ed Miliband signed their pledge that effectively took climate and energy policy out of the democratic process.
Although it was not yet enshrined in law, this agreement effectively paved the way for Theresa May to set the Net Zero target in 2019. By 2021, our envoy to COP26, Alok Sharma was gleefully blowing up coal-fired power stations and Rishi Sunak was boasting of aligning £130 trillion of the world’s financial assets with the Paris Agreement climate goals, or what we might now see as western economic suicide.
The only opposition to the Net Zero juggernaut was the tiny think tank GWPF/NZW alongside a few dissident bloggers and journalists like Ben Pile, Andrew Orlowski and Ross Clarke. Later they were joined by the likes of yours truly and Kathryn Porter. The Net Zero citadel was virtually impregnable.
Fast forward a few years and last year Reform ran on a platform of ditching Net Stupid Zero and earlier this year, Kemi Badenoch signalledthat the Tories no longer believed Net Zero was achievable by 2050. The number of journalists writing about the follies of Net Zero and UK energy policy had also grown. Net Zero no longer looked impregnable, cracks were beginning to appear but progress was slow.
However, on Thursday, Kemi announced that the Conservative Party plans to repeal the Climate Change Act, which underpins all the Net Zero nonsense. They have also committed to abolish the Climate Change Committee. Their full announcement can be found at this link: 2025 10 01 Climate Change Act [special brief]
This new policy signals the sudden collapse stage of the Net Zero folly. The change is already heralding a change in the world of policymaking wonks and thinktanks. In the run up to the Tories’ announcement, the priesthood of Net Zero has been queuing up to endorse the Net Zero Reformation.
First, we had “chairman” Michael Liebreich calling for a “Pragmatic Climate Reset” suggesting that historical over-reaches should be wound back and for the legitimate concerns of voters to be addressed. Sam Richards, CEO of Britain Remade has posted an astonishing mea culpa. He advised Boris Johnson to expand offshore wind but is now saying that development of renewables should be paused and the Clean Power 2030 plan be scrapped. Even Octopus Energy is thinking out loud that the focus should be on electrification, not renewables. This about turn from the commentariat and wider Blob comes against the background of a string of profit warnings from renewables operators and investment funds and the mammoth rights issue from Orsted. The Net Zero agenda is collapsing.
It is interesting that this change of heart has come from people who have largely never had to wonder about the engineering marvels that had to occur behind the scenes to ensure the lights stayed on when they turned on their cookers. Perhaps the blackout in Spain and Portugal earlier this year has focused minds on the dangers of too many intermittent renewables on the grid.
We can now see that the empty rhetoric of the “Saudi Arabia of Wind” and “Green Energy Superpower” was the triumph of narrative over numbers and optics over substance. These people in wonk-land never had to worry about choosing between heating or eating; were not concerned about increasing energy debt and were totally at ease as heavy industry collapsed. They are ignorant of maths; the closest they have ever come to imaginary numbers is the increasingly implausible cost estimates from the CCC. They are also ignorant of economics as they clapped like seals at the “nine times cheaper than gas” mantra. We should welcome their Damascene conversion but be cautious that their new message might be just as fickle as the old.
Kemi’s announcement came the day after Ed Miliband’s speech at Labour Conference where he claimed Nigel Farage and Reform are “investment crushing, job destroying, bill raising, poverty driving, science denying, Putin appeasing, young people betraying bunch of ideological extremists”.
I think this is what psychologists call projection. Miliband is accusing his opponents of wanting to do the very same things he is already doing himself. Jim Ratcliff’s INEOS has ended all UK investment because of Net Zero policies pushing up taxes on North Sea oil and gas and expensive energy prices. This, of course, destroys jobs too. Miliband is pushing up bills by pressing ahead with Allocation Round 7, extending contracts to 20 years and offering prices that are much more expensive than gas-fired generation, and of course high bills drive poverty. Miliband denies the physics of intermittent renewables and seems totally unaware of the laws of thermodynamics. If Miliband (and the EU) really wanted to damage Putin, they would all have got behind “drill, baby drill”, because increased supply of hydrocarbons would reduce prices, cutting revenues to the Russian regime. Pursuing expensive and intermittent energy sources as an ideological goal, coupled with the associated economic destruction, does far more to betray the younger generation than almost any other policy.
Net Zero has been crumbling for over a year and is now beginning the sudden collapse stage. Now the only people backing Net Zero are the reality-denying zealots of DESNZ and the CCC. We can imagine Miliband, his head of Mission Control Chris Stark, and the new chair of the CCC, Nigel Topping, barricaded in their ivory tower with their fingers in their ears, saying la-la-la, as Emma Pinchbeck crouches in a corner, rocking on her haunches, humming kumbaya. If Starmer wants to survive and get the country growing again, he has got to fire Miliband and follow Farage and Badenoch by abandoning Net Zero. Then the collapse will be complete.
David Turver writes the Eigen Values Substack page, where this article first appeared.
A guest post by
Retired Consultant, CIO, Project Management Professional & Engineer. First principles thinker. Tired of superficial media simply republishing press releases without critical analysis. Writing about contentious issues like Net Zero & Energy Policy.
However the one that count are attached to the 21st century system, now being used Globally, by the young & those that can thinking out side the box. To marry the old with the new & create a hallmark ending. Yet stay out of the lime light until they finish what my generation started & developed all the tools & open source thinking for the last several decade to no longer need horse & buggy silo vision. That did so much damage. It going to take a Star Trek.federation Vision, not a Star Wars to deal with not only the damage done. That $$ drive thinking created, but already shown cannot fix. Ask the city of Detroit, those living along the Mississippi River and all the attach rivers $$ just did environmental damage but cannot fix. Or all the garbage dumped in the ocean, now coming back but no idea how to stop the damage. Everytime you watch TV, all you hear is poor workmanship driven by $$ coming home to cost us more to get less. As it vision is based on horse and buggy silo vision. Other that our reality. We have no borders, & Mother Nature cleaning house anywhere $$ ignored common sense for short term financial gain for a privileged few, in most cases long gone or seen as not my problem. My job to make $$. Only it cost more to get less but no using 20th century horse & buggy tools to assure on going revenue, rather than sustainability. Require things like Mother Nature to force good change once $$ removed for the table & sustainablity is applied.
That the old 20th century horse & buggy silo vision allowing $$ to drive the agenda. Rather than sustainability.At my age watched this a few time. Each time the $$ boys Lost, after doing a lot of damage. Trying to stop or financially manipulate from sustainable change. Only this time Mother Nature part of the mix on a Global scale & only those with sustainable vision are making a difference & it seems that self interest of a privileged few or those who do not care . Are applied $$ vusion & welling to repeat the damage they did in the past. The U.S. & Russia for as advanced as they along with a few others, living in the past, but applying old thinking to try and stop as they are seem to still against sustainable change. In a Global community with no borders not mature enough or is it welling to accept a Star Trek future, but applying a Star War vision. Pissing of the Global young, never ends well for the community. Until they say enough is enough. By that only well happen when the Global community do what they were doing. Create a win win win situation& say it not the leaders but the people choice. Is as complex a problem as we well ever face. In the past & hope we are mature enough to never go too the solution that produced the realities now. The old trained to believe the system can only work one way. Only the young at sometime well win. Not because anyone says so.just history tell you in a technology driven world of young. You are either a 21st century leader or time allow the young to win. I did it to my parents generation, I trained the young before I retired to do it to my generation. The tools are all in place & the young no longer can be manipulated . As they are more educated than those that think . They are in the driver seat, but like my generation, applying innovation and community collaboration to ignore horse & buggy vision., but already in the hands of the young. For several decades. Assuring a sustainable future. How we get there the ? Glade I am at the age were the young have everything to come into the 21st century. Based on Star Trek federation vision not Star Wars,