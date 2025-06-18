Net Zero Fantasies Collide With America’s Power-Hungry Reality

Soaring costs, blackouts, and slashed subsidies are shattering ‘green transition’ dreams.

by Steve Goreham

June 17, 2025, 9:23 AM

From New York to California, states’ renewable electric power dreams are collapsing. Power demands soar, while the federal government cuts funding and support for wind, solar, and grid batteries. [emphasis, links added]

Renewables cannot provide enough power to support the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

The net-zero electricity transition is failing in the United States.

For the last two decades, state governments have embraced policies aimed at replacing coal and natural gas power plants with renewable energy sources.

Twenty-three states have enacted laws or issued executive orders to achieve 100% net-zero electricity by 2050.

Onshore and offshore wind, utility-scale and rooftop solar, and grid-scale batteries were heavily promoted by states and most federal administrations.

The New York State Climate Action Scoping Plan of 2022 called for 70% renewable electricity by 2030 and 100% by 2040. But 49.7% of the state’s electricity came from gas in 2024, up from 47.7% in 2023.

A January executive order issued by President Trump halted federal leases for the construction of offshore wind systems.

New York, nine other East Coast states, and California were counting on offshore wind to get to 100% renewable electricity, but new offshore wind projects are now halted.

Wind and solar have benefited from federal tax credits, loans, and outright grants since 1992. But the Trump administration is now working to slashfederal government support for these technologies.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB) passed the House of Representatives on May 22.

The bill eliminates Production Tax Credits and Investment Tax Credits for renewable systems that begin construction later than 60 days after passage of the bill or for projects that do not complete construction by year-end 2028.

The bill also halts the sale of tax credits from renewable projects. If the Senate passes the bill, these measures will choke off green energy projects that have relied on federal funding for decades.

Wind and solar advocates attack the OBBB, warning that the bill would create a “nightmare scenario” for U.S. clean energy.

These same advocates claim that wind and solar are the lowest-cost generators of electricity, but also demand that huge federal subsidies must continue.

