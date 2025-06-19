The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Thanks. With regard to solar and wind, the best advice was given by Deep Throat over five decades ago: "Follow the money!" Warren Buffett updated this advice regarding taxpayer-funded subsidies in 2014.....

"For example, on wind energy, we get a tax credit if we build a lot of wind farms. That's the only reason to build them. They don't make sense without the tax credit."

"Big Wind's Bogus Subsidies - Giving tax credits to the wind energy industry is a waste of time and money." By Nancy Pfotenhauer, | May 12, 2014, at 2:30 p.m US News & World Report

https://tinyurl.com/Buffett-Wind-Scam

