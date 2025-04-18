Ronald Stein P.E.

Mon Apr 14



Leave a comment

Energy, Environment, Globalism, Political

Read, digest, and please share the Out Loud Truth!

6 min

Lifestyles are driven by the materialistic and transportation fuel demands of society, which so-called wind and solar energy are incapable of fulfilling.

All the climate change alarmists blame emissions from fossil fuels. Still, they have yet to identify a back-up plan for “something” that will support the demand for products and fuels of current lifestyles in wealthier countries and that of developing economies.

Today, “Net Zero” policymakers setting “green” policies are oblivious to the reality that so-called “renewables” ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make anything. In addition, everything that needs electricity, like iPhones and computers, is made with petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil, coal, or natural gas.

Electricity came AFTER oil, as ALL electrical generation methods from hydro, coal, natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar are built with the products, components, and equipment that are made from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil,

All EVs, solar panels, and wind turbines are also built with products, components, and equipment made from crude oil derivatives.

All transportation fuels for cars, trucks, merchant ships, aircraft, and military are manufactured from raw crude oil.

Getting rid of crude oil would eliminate electricity, and the more than 6,000 products in demand by hospitals, airports, communications, and the 8 billion on this planet, and would paralyze virtually all transportation!

The ruling class in wealthy countries is not cognizant that the planet’s population has increased from 1 to 8 billion after oil over the last 200 years.

Lifestyles before the 1800s were drastically different, as the world did NOT have any of the following infrastructures, which were all made from products and components made from oil derivatives manufactured from raw crude oil.

Transportation

Hospitals

Medical equipment

Appliances

Electronics

Telecommunications

Communications systems

Space programs

Heating and ventilating

Military

In addition, all the above infrastructures need electricity, the same electricity that is based upon wire, insulation, etc., that are made from the same oil derivatives manufactured from raw crude oil.

Today, we have more than 50,000 merchant ships, more than 20,000 commercial aircraft, and more than 50,000 military aircraft that use fuels manufactured from crude oil. The fuels to move the heavy-weight and long-range needs of jets moving people and products, and the merchant ships for global trade flows, and the military and space programs are also dependent on what can be manufactured from crude oil.

We’ve had more than 200 years to “clone” oil to support the supply chain of products demanded by society and have been unsuccessful.

Most likely, 80% of the 8 billion people on this planet living on less than $10/day would like to live the materialistic lifestyles of those in wealthier developed countries.

Today, wealthier countries HAVE ALL of the ABOVE infrastructures and have greater longevity than the other 80% on planet Earth.

Yet, Net Zero policymakers around the world remain oblivious that Electricity came AFTER oil. Today, Net Zero and decarbonization pledges are a dime a dozen.

Shockingly, all the above worldwide Net Zero policies to rid the use of fossil fuels would eliminate electricity, and the more than 6,000 products supporting the 8 billion on this planet, and ground all transportation dependent on the fuels made from crude oil!

There’s a huge and growing gap between these worldwide decarbonization pledges and the ever-increasing global demand for the products and fuels from hydrocarbons.

According to the International Energy Agency’s Global Energy Review, hydrocarbon growth exceeded the growth in renewables last year. The report also shows that oil, natural gas, and coal provide more than five times as much primary electricity to the global economy as the political darlings of the moment, those so-called renewables

According to the IEA, oil consumption and natural gas continue to increase. While oil and gas are pivotal fuels, the global climate story continues to be defined by coal. Last year, global coal use increased, as did power generation from coal plants. The IEA’s reports show that soaring coal use and electricity demand in China (population: 1.4 billion) and India (population: 1.4 billion) are swamping all the climate policies and decarbonization efforts in the US, Canada, Europe, Japan, and South Korea.

Before the decarbonization pledges go into effect and significantly reduces the availability of the products and fuels made from oil that are supporting the humanity on Earth, all the worlds’ Net Zero plans NEED to be amended to identify the “replacement” to fossil fuels that can support the growing materialistic demands and the increasing demand for transportation fuels for the 8 billion on this planet.