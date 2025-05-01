The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Watkins's avatar
Ian Watkins
4h

I always thought electricity came after coal and that the first commercial generation was with coal fired plants.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture