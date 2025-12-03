ELECTRICAL GENERATION | INDUSTRYWIDE ISSUES | PIPELINES

December 3, 2025

Last year, Bill Hamlen ran in the Republican primary for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Hampshire District 2. Unfortunately, he lost the primary, and the Republican winner, Lily Williams, lost to the Democrat, Maggie Goodlander, in the general election. Hamlen published an excellent op-ed in the New Hampshire Union Leaderyesterday. He outlines how New England (and the country in general) has descended into Big Green madness, mainly via the brainwashing of school children. While Hamlen believes in man-made global warming, he’s a realist and says the best way to lower energy costs and keep the environment in check in New England is to use Pennsylvania Marcellus Shale gas. Dang, we wish he had won.

We found the following column thought-provoking and excellent in every regard. While we may have some disagreements with Hamlen about natural gas as a “bridge” (we think it’s the destination), we can work with someone like him. His head is screwed on straight.

BILL GATES recently acknowledged something many conservatives have long argued: The world isn’t coming to an end, and the “climate catastrophe” narrative may be exaggerated.

Like Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, Gates says the planet warming is a manageable challenge with impacts that can be mitigated. And given the explosion in datacenter electricity demand, it is clear that we need to radically rethink our energy policies.

Joe Rogan recently interviewed Princeton University’s William Happer, along with Richard Lindzen of Harvard and MIT. Both are esteemed climatologists, and in the interview they explained how the modern CO? greenhouse gas narrative took shape in the late 1980s and, in their view, spun out of control. Given Rogan’s massive audience and the consensus among these prominent physicists that much of the climate change narrative is misleading, the interview is a sign that public sentiment may be shifting away from climate alarmism.

Unfortunately, generations of schoolchildren — and the educators who taught them — were swept up in the hysteria, much like the children in “The Pied Piper of Hamelin.” A recent report in The Lancet found that climate change is the No. 1 source of anxiety among people 25 and under. Increasing numbers say they are choosing not to have children because of this fear.

This narrative has also led to trillions of dollars being spent on misguided and inefficient “renewable” projects worldwide. Consider Germany, where beginning in the 1990s it mandated that a portion of its diesel fuel come from renewables. By 2007, Germany required 6% renewable diesel, with a binding target of 25% by 2030. The results have been devastating.

In Malaysia and Indonesia, massive tracts of old-growth rainforest were clearcut to plant palm oil for “renewable biodiesel.” Flying into Singapore today, it’s hard to spot untouched forest in Malaysia. Large parts of Borneo have also been destroyed: In 1985, roughly 75% of the island’s forests remained; by 2005 that number had dropped to 50%. Estimates suggest 100,000 orangutans have been lost over the past 40 years — largely in the name of “renewables.”

The U.S. helped fuel similar destruction. The 2007 Energy Independence and Security Act created ethanol mandates that initially relied on excess American corn. But soon afterward, large areas of the Amazon were cleared to grow sugarcane for ethanol. The deforestation in South America and Southeast Asia continues today — again, under the banner of renewable energy.

Closer to home, New Hampshire lawmakers in 2010 mandated that by 2025, 25% of the state’s electricity come from renewables. At the time, opposing the idea would have been political suicide. It sounded pleasant, it was far off in the future, and even the power companies played along. Investor-owned utilities, such as Eversource and Liberty, simply pass the costs of renewable projects — plus a profit margin — on to ratepayers.

Now, here we are in 2025. As a result of these and similar mandates, New England now has some of the highest electricity rates in the country, with New Hampshire the fifth-highest in the Lower 48. As of March 2025, the average residential rate in New Hampshire was 23 cents per kilowatt-hour, compared with 11 to 12 cents across Texas and the Southeast.

According to the New Hampshire Department of Energy, the state’s electricity mix is 56% nuclear, 25% natural gas, 7% hydroelectric, 6% biomass, 3% wind, 2% coal, and 1% solar. Given these hard numbers — and the reality of long, cold, dark winters — it’s reasonable to ask how Eversource and Liberty can possibly meet a 25% renewable mandate. By burning more wood? By buying carbon credits from sunnier states? It isn’t clear — but the mandate doesn’t make sense for New Hampshire, and lawmakers should either repeal it or scale it back to something realistic.

To be clear, I am not opposed to clean renewable energy. Solar power in states like Florida and Texas makes tremendous sense: It produces peak electricity on hot, sunny summer afternoons, exactly when demand for air conditioning is highest. That’s a genuine win-win.

But as we’ve seen with the destruction of rainforests for biodiesel and ethanol, misguided “feel-good” policies can cause enormous harm. What New Hampshire needs now is an honest reassessment of where its energy policy is headed. The renewable mandate is a dead end.

A better approach is embracing Pennsylvania’s Marcellus shale, which offers decades of affordable, clean-burning natural gas — a practical bridge between today’s power sources and tomorrow’s reliable, low-carbon nuclear energy. There is no other realistic path. And the sooner we recognize this inconvenient reality, the sooner we can begin lowering electricity costs for New Hampshire families and businesses.

Bill Hamlen is a former Republican candidate for Congress. He lives in Hanover.*