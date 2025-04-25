The Word Merchant

Around 1992 , the EU brought out a directive which stated Car Manufacturers would have to pay compensation to Franchise Companies which the Car Manufacture terminated, before the directive was put in law, the Car Manufactures terminated most all franchised small and medium businesses, which meant the Car Manufactures did not need to pay compensation and the small and medium sized businesses had to find another niche in the market to make their businesses profitable.

Are China, India and Pakistan compliant with EU rules and regulations , if not, then is this unfair competition ?

A Chinese owned Steel Company in the U.K. wanted to close the company as the overheads and costs of producing steel in the U.K. was unprofitable and making losses, the government had to take over to keep the Steel Company's furnaces working, until a buyer could be found, who would want to buy a company which cannot make a profit, unless they rely on subsidies, then they would be relying on tax payers money ?

Fines are an interesting topic, Doctrine of Bill of Rights 1688/89 , Fines should not be imposed, unless there is a court hearing and someone is found guilty, however fines imposed outside of a country is also another matter, if it is damaging the country economically, due to unfair competition , jobs, health or any other detrimental restrictions, then is the regulation legally binding ?

The EU is a Union, made up of unelected people, it is not a Country, it is NOT Compliant with The Magna Charter 1215 , The Doctrine Bill of Rights 16788/89 and 1776 , The Hippocratic Oath , The Nuremberg Code 1947 and The Geneva Protocol 1925 ?

The question posed, is the EU Compliant with " Fundamental Freedoms " ?

What is the Climate Levy tax being used for , is it affecting the climate, what damage does it cause to the environment , agriculture and atmosphere ?

What effect are the wind turbines having on the marine life ?

Did you know Referendums are NOT Legally Binding ?

How to Check Your Vote https://sleazeexpo.wordpress.com/crux-explanation-of-why-the-electoral-commissions-own-count-model-is-allegedly-fraudulent-at-uk-ge2015/

